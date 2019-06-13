Article Tools Font size – + Share This

CASSETORI

CLARKS SUMMIT — The timely topic of Lyme disease and tick prevention will be discussed in Dare 2B Tick Aware on Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. Admission to the event is $10.

Michele Cassetori, vice president and director of education and outreach for the PA Lyme Resource Network, will give a talk followed by a question-and-answer session. Cassetori is also the NEPA regional leader and a certified facilitator for Lyme education.

The PA Lyme Resource Network updates its information daily. According to Michele, Dare 2B Tick Aware uses the most current research available and standardizes prevention messages across the state.”

Event attendees will learn current facts about Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

Lyme disease is one of the fastest-growing infections in the country, according to PA Lyme Resource Network.

For more information about the event, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.com or call 570-881-7612.