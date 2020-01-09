Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Featured performers: Zach Sprowls and Timothy Zeiger.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Community members are invited to enjoy the first concert in a quarterly series featuring regional songwriters. The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit will showcase the cultural riches of the region at a musical event highlighting the effort and skill it takes to craft a song or compose a work of art.

Artwork of Zoja Forsberg and music of Gary Carl, B.W. Deery, Tina Graye, Zach Sprowls and Timothy Zieger will be presented Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in The Gathering Place’s gallery. This first concert will be followed by one each season on April 24, July 10 and Oct. 9.

A $5 donation is requested to support the work of The Gathering Place. Fresh coffee and homemade baked goods will be available for $1.

Timothy Zieger is a local songwriter who leads the monthly meetings of the Songwriters Roundtable at The Gathering Place.

Tina Graye wrote her first song at age 7. She has appeared on Home Grown Music, the Kutztown Music Festival and Wilkes-Barre ArtBloc and local open mics.

Gary Carl is a singer-songwriter from NEPA who has played acoustic and electric guitar, harmonica, trumpet, alto and tenor sax, sings lead and harmony vocals and has played in many venues with several bands.

Zach Sprowls performs at both piano solo shows and band performances. His improvisation blends with a mixture of originals and cover music for a live, intimate atmosphere. His keyboard skills have been enjoyed by audiences in venues throughout the area.

B.W. Deery’s music skills draw a lively following and help light up any venue with his creative style and sounds.

For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.