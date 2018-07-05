Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Bob bass of the Clarks Summit Fire Company goes over safety tips with Molly Badalamente, Vanessa Badalamente and Sierra Staller. He will give a presentation on home safety on Wednesday July 11 at noon at The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit. The Clarks Summit Fire Company is available to help with installation and maintenance of fire detectors and other home safety devices.

Does your family have an escape plan should a fire occur in your home?

Do you have a designated place to meet outside the house to determine who is safe?

These and other questions will be addressed at The Gathering Place on Wednesday, July 11 at noon. Bob Bass of the Clarks Summit Fire Department will share his knowledge of how to be safer at home. He will instruct in the importance of fire safety, escape plans, door closures and other tips to avoid dangerous and deadly situations, or deal with any that occur.

Bass will use knowledge he gained as a firefighter of many years to help reduce community risks. His presentation will emphasize the low cost of fire safety materials versus the damages of a fire.

The free presentation will include handouts and information about the fire company. Members are available for help with installation and maintenance of fire detectors and other home safety devices.