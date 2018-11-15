PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE GATHERING PLACE Emily Rancier, one of the featured artists in the latest art show at The Gathering Place, gets a loom ready for weaving. The public is invited to this newest exhibit, 'Fiber Arts: Functional and Fantastical.' The show will feature basketry, weaving, crochet, felt, knitting, quilting and other forms of art that are both decorative and functional. Several of the artists will be at the reception from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 to discuss their work with attendees. Admission is free.