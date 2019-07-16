Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Biologists, Janice Voltzow, Ph.D. and Ned Fetcher, Ph.D., will discuss their research on climate change on Wednesday, July 24 at noon at The Gathering Place for Community, Arts & Education, 304 South State St.

Voltzow is researching the increasing levels of carbon dioxide and its effects on ocean environments. The goal of her research is to understand the effects on coral reefs and marine animals.

Fetcher has been researching climate change since 1984 with a focus on the Alaskan tundra, the changes in vegetation and air in controlled areas.

Voltzow and Fetcher will use a slideshow presentation and interactive activities to illustrate the changes.

Admission is $5.

For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.