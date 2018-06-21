Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

We gather pieces of our day. We string them together and call it a schedule. We gather images on Instagram or gather friends on Facebook and view their lives remotely. We gather groceries and check out in lines where no one greets us but an automated voice.

But do we gather anymore?

Has something been lost over the years? Deep down, perhaps we realize one of the most beautiful things in our culture isn’t the affluence or achievement we hold as Americans, but our relationship with each other.

We long to be reminded that we don’t have to do life alone. We want and need human connection as we learn and grow together.

The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit has a mission to “…create a stronger sense of community through the establishment of an art and education center. It is a place to bring together people with and without special needs, a place for the community

to gather, to learn and

to create.”

Whether it’s the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, a class on songwriting or an art exhibit, Abington residents are responding positively to the offerings of the Gathering Place. It’s a safe place to learn and grow. Programs are provided for those with special needs, as well as various classes and group discussions.

In 2010, The Abington Area Community Classroom operated in church basements. A part of the Abington Area Joint Rec Board, it gained designation as The Gathering Place and was granted tax exempt status in 2014. The organization went in search of a home, and found one at the former Clarks Summit firehouse at 304 S. State Street.

“If you can imagine, it’s in the center of town and was vacant for years,” said Paula Baillie, treasurer. “You just had these large garage doors in front. When we were doing our research and thought about this location, we said ‘Okay, this is it. This is

the center.’”

They organized a capital campaign. Then the ‘little non-profit that could’ obtained a grant and community donors gave to the project. The borough council gave the green light in 2017. They signed a 20-year lease and moved into their new home.

Last year, The Gathering Place grew and added programs during the day as they renovated the building.

“We try to figure out who needs us and who needs to come together.” Baillie said. “We have classes and lectures in the evening, programs for the arts and for special needs individuals. We are beginning to see how we can reach different populations in our community.”

The Gathering Place has a board and committees that organize the classes and programs. A non-profit private entity run by volunteers, it is quickly becoming a hub of activity and community in

the Abingtons.

“As much as we can, we respond to what the community needs and asks for,” said Anne Armezzani, secretary. “It’s not a place for businesses or for people to rent space. But it’s a place to gather, to

come together.”

Perhaps you need to get out and connect with others or learn something new. Why not put down the remote control, hang up your iPhone and “unplug” for a while?

Join your community

at The Gathering Place this summer.

Upcoming activities & events

View the “Land, Sea, and Sky” art exhibit June 22 through August 17. A reception will be held June 22 from 7–9 p.m.

Attend a poetry reading by Laurel Radzieski and Daryl Sznyter June 23 at 7 p.m.

Come to the National Running Center on Davis Street for the fourth annual Strawberry Day 5k and Festival on June 30 from 9–11:30 a.m.

The Summer Marketplace, on July 13 and 14 will feature area crafters and artisans. It will be held during Abington Business and Professional Association’s Block Party and Shop Local events.

A Glimmerglass Opera bus trip is planned for July 31. Contact Anne at 570-881-7612 for reservations.

A summer reading group will meet monthly, and various classes are being offered. Follow The Gathering Place on Facebook or visit gatheringplaceCS.org for more information.





If you would like to give to The Gathering Place or volunteer your time, call

570-881-7612.