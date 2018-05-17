Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Gathering Place for Community, Arts and Education in Clarks Summit continues its offerings of spring and summer programs that will provide a breath of fresh air to your outlook and spirit. From enlightening your perspective on opera to dining in the great outdoors, the upcoming classes offer the opportunity to expand your awareness and spark new enthusiasm.

“We envisioned a partnership with the community, when we started Community Classrooms, to be both a resource, and share knowledge and skills with each other,” according to Emily Rancier, committee chairman. “Using various area professionals, and local artisans, chefs, historians and enthusiasts we hope we offer an opportunity to enhance the lives of our community, and beyond.”

• The next MarketPlace will coincide with the ABPA Block Party on Saturday, July 14. All interested artists and artisans can find information about how to participate on the Gathering Place webpage. The Art Abstraction exhibit is on display throughout the Gathering Place. Stop in and see the works by local NEPA artists.

• Medication Take Back June 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take this opportunity to bring unused or expired medication for proper disposal.

• Glimmer Glass Opera Bus Trip, This year, due to the popular response to last year’s trip, The Gathering Place is hosting two trips to Glimmerglass Opera; “West Side Story” on Tuesday, July 24, and “The Barber of Seville,” on Tuesday, July 31. Each trip is $95 and includes bus, ticket and lunch. For more information call 570-881-7612. For reservations email Sean@ssansevere@glimmerglass.org.

• Strawberry Festival Saturday, June 30, participating in the annual event organized by the National Running Center, The Gathering Place volunteers will be offering treats and activities for families.

Ongoing activities:

• For the Love of Books – monthly reading group meets each third Tuesday. Next meeting, Tuesday, June 19, at noon. New members welcome.

• Craft and Chat – A casual setting where artists with and without special needs come together to create and relate. Fridays, May 18 and 25, at 10 a.m. Cost $10.

• Knitters Group — Mondays at 6 p.m. See website for details.

• Weaving Group — First Saturday of the month, (June 2) from noon to 4 p.m..

For more information on any of the classes and programs offered at The Gathering Place, visit the website at GatheringPlaceCS.org.

• Memory Café an intimate place where people with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. An opportunity to explore art, music, play games or just enjoy being with others. Gentle yoga is also available. Next meeting Friday, June 15 at 10 am.

• The Songwriters Group is open to local songwriters of all experience and age levels. It provides a venue for fellow songwriters to express and hone their art and craft among peers. Find practical ideas, encouragement, and the opportunity to make invaluable connections with like-minded people creating a community for musicians. Meeting: Sundays, May 20 and June 17, at 7 p.m.