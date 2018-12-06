Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GATHERING PLACE. A spinning wheel, wool shears, wool comber, hand spinner and flax cleaner are a few of the items on display.

The Gathering Place opens mini museum

CLARKS SUMMIT — Area groups and individuals are invited to visit The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., to tour the mini museum presentation on fiber production that will run through Tuesday, Jan. 15. The classroom at The Gathering Place is filled with items that were once commonplace in homes before machinery and factories took over many everyday tasks.

Large metal shears for clipping wool, hand spindles used by the family children to learn to spin, cocoons that were unwound for silk threads, and large bristly “combs” to pull the wool into strands are just some of the tools that can be seen.

Weaver, spinner and artist Emily Rancier was chosen by the National Endowment for the Arts to create a video showing the time-honored processes of turning raw materials into fabric or yarn. The video details the harvesting of flax, cotton, wool and the many steps needed to turn the raw materials into fibers to be spun. Rancier then demonstrates the spinning, dyeing and weaving that result in unique, colorful fabrics. The plants used to create many colors in dyeing the fabric are explained and samples of yarn in each color are in baskets on the tables. As each process is explained in the video, the tools that were used are in the room for a closer look.

Once the classroom video and hands-on tour is completed, visitors can see the results of hand-produced fabrics that are on display in the Gathering Place gallery exhibit “Fiber Arts: Functional and Fantastical.” The gallery is filled with unique works of art created through weaving, knitting, clay firing, felting and other processes that were shown in the classroom museum.

For more information or to schedule a presentation, contact The Gathering Place via gatheringplacecs.org.