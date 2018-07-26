Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Driving through downtown Clarks Summit, it’s such fun to see people sitting on the benches in front of The Gathering Place. I often see teens, families and senior citizens relaxing and enjoying the summer weather or taking a picture with our “mascot,” Eleanor.

Eleanor, a likeable wire sculpture, is quite popular and gives a friendly look to the front of our building – as do the benches, which we hope will be used by even more people as the summer and fall progress. One of our main goals at The Gathering Place is to attract people to the downtown area. So please come down and bask in the summer sun as you watch people go by.

Even better, come inside and enjoy our newest art gallery display. Local artists filled our walls with color and creativity, fitting this month’s theme “Land, Sea and Sky.” This exhibit will be up until Aug. 17. So drop in and perhaps purchase one of the paintings or photographs to brighten a room in your home. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Fridays, from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our volunteer gallery sitters are there to answer questions.

The Gathering Place is housed in a building that has an honorable history. For many years, it was home to the Clarks Summit Fire Department. For many years, alarms would sound and fire trucks would pour out of the giant doors to help borough residents. Our doors are not quite so big now, but we hope to carry on that honorable tradition as a central place for people to gather.

Working with area businesses, we want to attract residents to downtown. In June, we partnered with the National Running Center and Pallman’s Hillside Farm to bring the Strawberry Day 5K and Festival to local families. In July, we worked work with Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA), the Lions club, Kennedy Street Strummers and Rock School of Music to offer the SummitFest block party. In another partnership, three members of the Clarks Summit Fire Department – Bob Bass, Linda Dailey and junior member Holly Hoban – presented a class on life-saving tips for fire safety, family escape plans and prevention.

In the coming months, the Clarks Summit Fire Company, working with the American Red Cross, will contact area residents to offer free installation of smoke detectors.

Another way we serve the community is by offering classes for many interests. Our newest brochure will come out the third week in August, so be sure to check out the classes. Ballroom dancing, ukulele, Spanish, Italian, jewelry, art, weaving, writing and cooking are just some examples. Our fall lineup has something for everyone.

Our last class of the summer will be held Aug. 7, when Georgiann Eccleston of Penn State Master Gardeners will teach “Composting: Helping our Earth.”

Eccleston will explain how easy and practical this environmentally-friendly practice can be.

As always, our year-round writing and reading groups will continue meeting regularly. To find out more about the writing or reading groups, visit us online at gatheringplacecs.org. Both groups welcome new members.

Our board of directors accepted the resignations of Jim Vipond and Jim Verano. We thank them for all their hard work in helping make The Gathering Place a reality. We will miss them on the board and wish them well.

Come down and relax on the bench with Eleanor. Or step inside to admire the art and find out more about all that we offer.

It’s a fine way to spend a summer day.