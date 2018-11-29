Article Tools Font size – + Share This



This month’s column will be out just in time to wish a Happy Hannukah to all who are celebrating this week. I hope the holiday is filled with love and happiness.

As I write, the temperature outside is 6 degrees. Everyone is tucked in at home, trying to stay warm. Even the dog knows better than to venture out. We have finished out fall semester and look forward to spring classes starting in March. In the meantime, The Gathering Place has a few events coming up that will give you a reason to go out and a warm, cozy place to visit.

The first event comes with a warning from me.

All in the community are invited to be part of Christmas caroling on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 6:30-8 p.m. Come down to our Holiday Coffee House to enjoy hot drinks, tasty treats and, most important, a good old-fashioned night of singing carols.

My warning is this: I plan to join in and sing with vim and vigor. The problem is that I have a terrible voice. I learned early in life what the word “cacophony” meant, because in seventh grade I was told by my music teacher, Mr. Augustine, that I was welcome to stay in the chorus, but he would prefer I silently mouth the words. Whenever I slipped and sang aloud, he gave me “the look” to let me know that I was not hitting the right notes.

Since then, I have been stymied in my singing career, but I plan to belt out some tunes on Dec. 15. And that will be okay, since what matters at a community sing is not the quality of your voice but rather the amount of holiday spirit you put into it.

Ernie Pappas, a local musician, will bring song sheets and his guitar to lead the group. He loves this time of year and says, “One of my greatest joys in life is to lead Christmas carols and hear others lifting their voices in song.”

So please bring your family and join us for this night of holiday spirit. However, you might not want to stand right next to me and my wayward vocal skills.

Another way to warm up in December is to visit our new exhibit: Fiber Arts: Functional and Fantastical. I had no idea what to expect when I heard the theme, and I have been surprised and pleased with the offerings of Fiber artists. Woven shawls and vests, felted hats and boots, beautiful vases, striking collages all decorate the gallery in colorful creativity.

To make it even better, Emily Rancier has turned our classroom into an exhibit on the history of fabrics. The tools and steps of gathering the natural materials or shearing the sheep, preparing the fibers, spinning, dyeing and weaving are shown and, even better, the National Endowment for the Arts has created a video of Emily as she explains the process.

Come in for an interesting, informative half hour or contact Emily if you want her to present to your group. You can email us at

Gatheringplacecs@gmail.com.

For more local history, Mary Beth Voda will tell the story of Cornelia Bryce Pinchot, wife of Governor Pinchot and a leader in her own way. Cornelia was a labor reformer, child labor law advocate and suffragette, who was devoted to her family and country. This program will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

We hope to see you soon at The Gathering Place. Grab your warm gloves, hat, scarf, big winter coat and come down to visit.