Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — My column this month is about one man and one woman. We are winding down our summer schedule at The Gathering Place, so I have room to write about these two people who are heroes to me.

But first, the schedule for August:

■ Master Gardener Nicole McGeehan will come to The Gathering Place on Aug. 6 at noon to instruct on how to preserve your vegetables and fruits.

■ We have Memory Café for people with memory loss and their caregivers to have coffee and socialize with others Aug. 9 and 23 at 10 a.m.

■ Concluding summer are two trips to Glimmerglass Opera in Cooperstown, New York, sponsored by Jean and Gene Stark, with “La Traviata” on Aug. 13 and “Showboat” on the 20th. The Starks provide the busses, lunch and a talk with the show’s director.

Glimmerglass is a friendly venue that lets everyone get up close and personal with great opera.

Visit our website at

gatheringplacecs.org to learn more.

Watch for our fall catalog in late August. We have a full offering of classes, hopefully something for everyone.

Remembering

Ed Cole

The man whom I admire passed away in May.

I first met Ed Cole when he joined our writers’ group at The Gathering Place. He was quiet, had a twinkle in his eye and was writing a children’s book featuring a loveable chipmunk.

As time passed, I learned Ed Cole had many other talents. His writing progressed to two novels, one about Canadian wilderness, the other about Wild Duck, a lawman in the modern West.

Ed built a dulcimer and played unique, wonderful music. He wrote a blog and was a frequent contributor of letters to the editor.

A fellow writer said Ed had “determined excellence” in his writing, and I believe he had the same excellence in all areas of his life. He stated his opinions clearly, with a touch of wry humor. He was intelligent, well-informed and a gentleman.

We will miss Ed at our writers’ group and as a friend.

Remembering

Nancy Ford

The woman I admire was honored at a memorial service last week. I met Nancy Ford through her husband Paul when he joined our writers’ group.

Paul wrote memoirs and, through those memoirs, we learned about Nancy. Paul was a man of calm, quiet heroism; Nancy was a woman with the same qualities.

His bravery in a B-29 during the Korean War was matched by her bravery in keeping life going at home, never knowing what could happen. She met Paul, they courted for three years, with half a world between them for most of that time. Not knowing when he would get leave, she booked four wedding dates and waited.

On the fourth date, a telegram arrived: “Behold! The bridegroom cometh.”

They married and left for Mountain Home Base in Idaho. She was soon alone in Idaho as he was sent into active duty. Never one to indulge in self-pity, Nancy became the executive secretary to the commander of the Air Force Base, an important role.

Even in a new marriage and miles from family, Nancy was given an outstanding performance commendation.

I believe, knowing her positive and capable nature, that she was outstanding in all she did, but never sought any praise.

She loved to travel; she was an expert quilter. Paul disliked technology, so Nancy mastered it, transcribing his stories. She loved a good adventure, showing her family how full life could be.

Meeting Paul first, we could easily tell that he respected and loved his wife. Meeting Nancy later, it was again easy to see that Nancy met life’s difficulties and happy times with enthusiasm, love and grace.

I am grateful that people like Ed and Nancy have come into my life, and I am grateful for The Gathering Place where I got to know them both. I hope that The Gathering Place continues to help other people connect, learn and enjoy together.