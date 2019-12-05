Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — As I gathered material for this column, I came across a rather disconcerting addition to one of the events. At this bottom of the listing was the line, “Snow date: Dec. 12.”

Snow date? Are we there already?

I know soon we will be looking at the weather and wondering about cancellations, but this first notice sent chills up my spine. I wanted to grab my flannel PJs, find my softest blanket and curl up on a couch. But no – there is just too much to look forward to in between all those snowflakes.

First item, please make an early New Year’s resolution: Shop Local. Our community offers such a wonderful array of shops from where you first enter the Abingtons right through to the last mile of the community. The holidays are a perfect time to explore the local boutiques, restaurants and businesses.

To lure even more people to the shops, The Gathering Place offered a Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 30. Local artists, artisans and authors were there with unique gifts, craft demonstrations and a silk art workshop.

Coming up

As December moves ahead, we have many ways for you to get away from the holiday stress.

We are happy to welcome Bill Teitsworthy today, Dec. 5, from 4-6 p.m. He will present a workshop on “The Order of Painting.” He will demonstrate how to plan an orderly sequence of paint application. This free program is open to the public.

Whether you can sing or not, drop into The Gathering Place on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., when Ernie Pappa returns to help us all raise our voices in holiday cheer.

I know from last year that no one objected to my off-key enthusiasm, so come on down and belt it out, melodious or not.

To help others during this time of year, you can register with the Red Cross for our Blood Drive on Dec. 27 from noon to 5 p.m.

Dress warm, avoid holiday stress, shop local and hope to see you soon at The Gathering Place.