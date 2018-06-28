Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Gathering Place is a place for the community to gather, to learn and create, and to bring people together, including people with special needs. After a successful opening year, we have planned programs and events that are educational and entertaining – what we understand meet the needs and interests of the community.

Last Friday evening, we opened a new art exhibition with the theme Land, Sea and Sky. Pop in this summer and enjoy the works by local artists Joanne Benson, Austin Burke, Nicole Delevan, Stephanie Garrahan, Emily Gibbons, Chris Lathrop, Earl Lehman, Michelle Moffett,

Phyllis Rennie, Omar Rodriguez, Jacqueline Shattuck, Brooke

Wandall, and Virginia Sosik. The exhibition will run until August.

This community has such talent.

We have the annual Strawberry Day 5K and Festival on Saturday, June 30. Run or come down to cheer for your

favorite runner, browse the vendors and enjoy the children’s games. Try our famous strawberry lemonade while you enjoy all we have to offer. Runners sign up at the National

Running Center.

We will have a

Summer Market July 13 and 14 during the ABPA Summit Fest Block Party. We have a glass artist, a woodturner, many others selling their wares, three painters, Gail Scaramuzzo’s canned foods, books from Nightshade Press, great food, and yet another opportunity to

get out and about in

the community.

We have classes for everyone. Lisa Imbriaco will be teaching

PowerPoint and Desktop Publishing for adults and students. Parents, learn the latest to help your kids with their school projects or learn new tricks on the computer. Kids, come and learn useful programs that will help you in school and life.

Anne Armezzani is offering a writing class for teens that just may help the next best-selling author begin a

career, three Wednesdays starting July 11.

Michaela Moore is offering two acting classes, Play Building and Acting for Kids for children 6-13 and Play Building and Acting for Special Actors, a class designed specifically for special needs adults. Learn how to write and perform an original play in both classes. These programs start July 16.

Bob Bass from the Clarks Summit Fire

Department will talk about the techniques of making our home a safer place. Come down July 11 at noon and listen to this passionate man present fire safety tips.

We still have seats for the bus trip to Glimmerglass Opera to see

“The Barber of Seville” set for July 31. And if you have never been to an opera, you might want to take Abby Calin Zeiger’s class, Learning to Enjoy Opera on July 17. Perhaps Abby will sing for us.

We have three programs that run year-round. Love to read? Well we have a vibrant discussion each month at our book group.

July’s book is “As Bright as Heaven” by Susan Meissner and August’s selection is “Tea Girls of Hummingbird Lake” by Lisa See. The book group meets the third Tuesday of the month.

We are always working to see how we can best serve the entire community. Our Craft & Chat is a casual program where people with and without special needs can meet and create artistically.

Don’t miss the Pocket Park vegetable garden they planted and are caring for. The garden is a cooperative venture between Craft & Chat, Verve Vertu Art Studio and Keystone College Environmental Education Institute. The Pocket Park on Depot Street is a hidden treasure in Clarks Summit and we are proud to be a part of this addition to it.

Our Memory Café is a program for people with memory loss. We have a social hour, activities and chair yoga guided by Peggy Voyce. We meet July 13 and August 10.

This summer while you stroll State Street shopping or eating, come in out of the heat take a class, come to a program or event, or just sit and enjoy the

art at The Gathering Place. We have something for everyone.

For more information about classes and programs, visit our website at

GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Write Now

Calling all aspiring writers grades 7 through 12: Spend some relaxing, creative summer time as part of a writing class for teens. This three-week class will meet on Wednesdays, July 11, 18 and 25 from 11 a.m. to noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Whether you are a beginning writer or you’ve been writing for a while, this class will help you shape your ideas into clear, imaginative passages. If your interest is in creating stories, journaling or crafting non-fiction, you will have a chance to explore different types of writing with others who love to put ideas down on paper.

Class participants will share their thoughts on the how, when and where of getting motivated and staying motivated to write. During each meeting, the group will talk about their favorite characters, plots and settings, detailing what makes these fictional or non-fictional elements stand out. The rest of class will be given to individual writing and gentle critiquing so that all in the group will be confident and excited about writing and creating.