CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place (TGP) is organized and lead by an active, vibrant group of volunteers quick to respond to the interests and suggestions of area residents. As a result, the summer months are scheduled full of a new variety of offerings.

Anyone taking classes this summer may use our new, on-line registration form listed at the bottom of each class description on the website. Or, registrations can be mailed.

Glimmerglass Opera

Because of popular demand, The Gathering Place is offering two trips to Glimmerglass Opera in August: “LaTraviata” on Aug. 13 and “Showboat” on Aug. 20. These trips fill quickly, so check the website for further details and registration information.

Coffee house concert

Kicking things off for July is a free coffee house concert with pianist and singer, Michael N. McAndrew and flutist, Michelle Li, known as “DuoMotive,” Sunday, July 7 at 4 p.m. The program will include classical selections by Enesco, Prokofiev and Feld in the first half, then modern selections and a rousing group of Gershwin tunes including “Summertime,” “I’ve Got Rhythm,” “Someone to Watch Over Me” and others.

Connect with Earth

The summer is a great time to refresh your relationship with the Earth. We all have a direct and personal relationship with planet Earth. Every day we mitigate this by separating ourselves physically, mentally and emotionally. Lately, scientific studies are focusing on this connection with nature.

Come spend time with Casie Berkhouse for an open discussion on the dynamic interplay among humans and Earth. Then, we will take a short walk to The Pocket Park on Depot Street (behind State Street Grill) where you will be invited to connect with nature in a traditional manner.

After a short, guided meditation, Casie’s goal is to send you into the weekend revitalized. Thursday, July 13 with a rain date of July 20, 10 a.m. Meet at The Gathering Place.

Cost: $5 for adults. Admission is free for children; they but must be with an adult.

Rain forest intrigue

The rain forests of Costa Rica are a topic of great interest and intrigue. Join Michael Freidlin and Hayder Santamaria-Rodriguez for a discussion of the flora, fauna and environmental changes to the tropical rainforest. Friday, July 19 at noon.

Cost is $5; pay at the door.

Lavender farm

Few things are a more enjoyable, easy reminder of summer than the fragrance of lavender. It is even more fun when you have grown your own. Join us for a visit to Humming Hill Lavender Farm on Saturday, July 20. The trip is limited to 10 people. Meet at noon at The Gathering Place to carpool or arrive directly at the farm at 1 p.m.

Cost is $15; register by July 13 and pay at the farm. Spend the afternoon and weave your own lavender wand with fresh lavender.

Climate change

Learn about the impact of climate change from Arctic to the Tundra. Biologists Ned Fetcher, Ph.D. and Janice Voltzow, Ph.D., will present their research on the impact of climate change to the Arctic and tundra areas and how that impacts all of us. Wednesday, July 24 at noon.

Register online and pay at the door.

Tech Tudors

Need help with your iPhone or iPad? Tech Tudors from Abington Heights will be available at TGP to give advice and instruction for those who need help to get the most out of their electronics. Passwords will be used by the owner only and will not be given to the tudors.

Class is July 24, 7 p.m. and the fee is $5.

Government & history

Democracy vs. Authoritarianism: Which will Survive? Harold Baillie, Ph.D., will return for a discussion of two conflicting forms of government the history and issues surrounding these two forms on Wednesday, July 31 at noon. Cost $5.

Register online and pay at the door.

Ongoing programs

The Gathering Place also offers several ongoing programs including book club every third Tuesday and Craft and Chat the second, third and fourth Friday of the month for artists with and without special needs to come together and create. The weaving group meets the first Saturday of the month from noon to 4 p.m.

Also the songwriter’s roundtable for local songwriters of all experiences and age levels meets the second Sunday of the month. The Gathering Place hosts A Memory Café on the second Friday of the month. Individuals with memory loss and their companions can socialize with others and take part in games, yoga, art and music.

Check The Gathering Place website for more information on the complete schedule of classes for the summer:

GatheringPlaceCS.org. You will find registration information along with more details on the above classes.