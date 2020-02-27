Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The weather may be trying to decide to be stormy or nice, but The Gathering Place can bring cheer, spark your imagination or expand your horizons with March classes. But first, some student artists are celebrated for their creativity with this year’s Snowman Contest especially with the little bit of snow we received. Among the winners who will receive a Domino’s Pizza gift certificate are Danielle, age 10 and Vanessa, age 7.

March’s offerings begin with Release Your Inner Writer with Alison Treat, who will discuss different genres, techniques and creativity. Read from your work and receive feedback. Bring a notebook and writing utensils. Offered four Mondays, March 2-23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost: $40.

Also kicking off March 2 is Ballroom Dancing with Jill and Gehred Wetzel, dance educators and enthusiasts, who will add new steps to your repertoire while you enjoy a fun night out. The class is five sessions, March 2-30 with Intermediate Argentine Tango from 6-7 p.m. or Beginner Cha-Cha from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $55 per student per session. This class will be taught at Clarks Green United Methodist Church.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a bit early with the noon movie “The Quiet Man” on Wednesday, March 11. Another March movie is “Hellza Poppin,” a fun fluffy comedy about a group of actors trying to organize a musical.

On a more serious note, end-of-life planning and discussions are not easy topics. But when that time comes, having a personal or family plan for a loved one, helps with what can be a very difficult burden. Conversations before the Crisis, a free program, with Dr. Giovanni Ramos, Chrissy Jordan, RN and other representatives from Ascera Care for a series of four presentations. The March 12 discussion, “When is Hospice Needed, Hospice Services and the Hospice Medicare Benefit” 6:30 p.m. Other sessions offered throughout the year will cover Elder Law – Estate Planning and Living Will/POA, Compassion Fatigue with Caregiving, Coping with Grief around the Holidays.

Interest in games seems to be growing and Pinochle, with Charlie Halloran returns for evening instruction for beginners and intermediates. Pair up with others who are just starting or have a basic foundation and will soon be enjoying a friendly game. Thursday, March 12, 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10. Cooking classes are always a favorite and on Sunday, March 22, a unique cooking class, Let’s Cook, will be offered for adults with special needs and will discuss meal planning, grocery shopping and meal preparation. 1 p.m., cost $20, maximum of 10 students.

Other cooking classes include Biscotti, with Marzia Coporale, who will share recipes for traditional Tuscan biscotti by working with the original recipe, as well as with festive variations by adding chocolate, dried fruits or nuts. Sunday, March 29, 4 p.m., cost is $35. Maximum of 10 students.

Then on Tuesday, March 31 at 6 p.m., Pierogies will be the topic with Leanne Mazurick, who will make an egg-free dough from scratch and prepare two types of filling, potato/cheese and sauerkraut. Cost: $35. Maximum of 10 students.

The popular Italian for Everyone course is returning for eight Tuesdays, March 24-May 12 with Marzia Caporale, Ph.D. She offers a fun, interactive class exploring the basics of Italian language and culture. Gain new vocabulary, adding to your skills. 6:30 p.m. Cost: $60.

The noon lecture series will offer Democracy, Republicanism and The Death of Expertise, with Harold Baillie, Ph.D., who will discuss political thought leading to the original structure of Congress in the U.S. Constitution and subsequent amendments that significantly altered the balance between democracy and republicanism, Wednesday, March 25 at noon; cost $5.

Estate Planning and Administration Basics, Charles Curtin, an attorney and banker, will give an overview of the Basic Estate Planning Documents, plus helpful tips to avoid potential pitfalls when creating a plan or administrating an estate. Thursday, March 26, 7 p.m. Cost: $10.

For the artists, Crochet a Necklace of Novelty Yarns with Kristina Laurito and learn the basics of crochet to create a trendy bo-ho style accessory. Wednesday, March 25, 6:30 p.m. Cost: $10 plus $10 supply cost.

Ukrainian Pysanky Egg - Join Tammy Budnovitch for this beginner class on the basic steps on creating a pysanky egg. Friday, March 27, 6 p.m. Cost: $20 plus $15 supply fee.

Also, Beginning Rigid Heddle Weaving with Linda Mesavage will get you weaving. Warp, weave and cut off your project all in one day. New weavers and those who want to brush up their skills welcome. Bring your own loom (some looms are available to rent), shuttles, warping equipment. All yarn for this sampler will be supplied. Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $60 plus $10 supply fee.

The Gathering Place also hosts a variety of regularly scheduled programs including Craft and Chat, a casual setting where artists with and without special needs come together to create and relate. March dates are Fridays the 13th, 20th and 27th from 10-11:30 a.m. The Songwriters’ Roundtable, a gathering for local songwriters of all experience and age levels that provides a venue to share and hone the craft among peers, the third Sunday of the month, March 15 at 7 p.m.

Memory Café is a welcoming time for those with memory loss and their care companions to share a cup of coffee and socialize with others through art, music, games or gentle yoga on the second and fourth Friday, March 13 and 27 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Visit GatheringPlaceCS.org for future information and the opportunity to register online.