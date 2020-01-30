Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Consider this sentence:

“My Ring alert on my iPhone showed that porch pirates were taking my Amazon packages.”

It makes perfect sense to me in 2020, but, in 1988, I would have translated,

“My doorbell is causing my phone to ring because strangely dressed men on my porch are trying to take boxes that a large woman warrior has put there.”

I am a Baby Boomer and have seen great changes in our language, reflecting great changes in our world. I am not a person who accepts change easily, but I am trying to be positive.

I have been reminded of my Boomer status recently because of the ICEtendo theme for the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice on Feb. 14, 15 and 16.

The theme has shaken me into a realm of knowledge I never would have discovered on my own.

I have made new friends: cute guys named Mario and Luigi, a fuzzy yellow fidget named Pikachu, a young man named Ash and some rather forbidding characters named Evelynn and Vaughn from Fortnite. That is just the tip of the iceberg, because Pokemon alone has a hundred characters and Fortnite has 30 dances to learn.

For a real challenge try one of those dances: the Floss.

At first I was skeptical about Nintendo, but now I want to learn more. I don’t plan on becoming a gamer – my coordination with game controls is more comical than competent. But I understand better the depth of creativity in Nintendo worlds.

Which brings me to my main point: sometimes we have to be pushed into learning new things that we never would have looked at. Nintendo started with Pacman for Generation X, continued through the Millennials (aka Gen Y) and is prospering with Gen Z.

My work on the Ice Festival has reinforced my belief that each generation has much to learn from the others. Having taught seventh grade for many years, I had a daily opportunity to learn from other generations. Every morning at 7:30, a mass of 140 twelve-year-olds would surge down the steps as if shot out of a cannon. They were itchy and twitchy, but each one of those young minds had fresh ideas and a way of looking at the world. I miss all they taught me as I was trying to teach them.

We all should make an effort to cross the generation gap. I don’t mean that Boomers should try a trampoline park (Don’t! I can tell from personal experience that it’s humbling, to say the least). But our minds are flexible, intelligent and curious. Boomers, take a Millennial to lunch, start a cross-generation book or discussion group, watch those GenZ’s play volleyball. And you Gen X, Y, and Z, get to know a Boomer even more than when your grandparents ask you to “fix” their phones.

We Boomers have a lot to offer.

Really.

The “ICEtendo” ice festival is an opportunity for all generations to spend time together. If you don’t know much about Nintendo, now’s the time to learn what has captured the interest of so many. At The Gathering Place, we have Nintendo-themed kids’ crafts, Fortnite dance demos, food, entertainment and more. The town will shine on Friday night for the parade and keep going through Sunday.

Don’t just say, “Nintendo? What’s that?”

Try it.

You may like it.

Art show

Before the Ice Festival weekend, The Gathering Place will highlight the talents of Gen Z in the annual Our Town Abington Heights Student Art Show. The gallery opening on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. is free and open to the public. Visit any time through March to admire the creative ways these students interpret life.

Tech Tutors

Another benefit of one generation learning from another is Tech Tutors night on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. A group of fine Abington Heights students meet individually with anyone who needs tech help. They are patient and able to answer many questions.

It’s fun to watch people smiling as they leave, their problem with modern inconveniences solved by these young volunteers. Plus, the visitors don’t have to let their grandchildren know how confused they are about technology.

Visit The Gathering Place website at gatheringplacecs.org to find out about this class and others.

See you at the Festival of Ice.

I hope you cross those generations lines and enjoy the surprises you will find.