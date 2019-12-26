Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — As the rush of the holidays settles down and we get ready to greet a new year, there is a world of possibilities awaiting at The Gathering Place.

Elderhood discussion

Start with the thought-provoking exploration of the concept of elders vs. aged individuals. How are we going to age? Will we simply get older or will we become an elder who remains as physically and mentally healthy as possible to be an example of deep living?

This is a concept that can and should be a consideration of people of all ages. The Gathering Place is offering a discussion group lead by area native Dane Hewett, on four Thursday evenings: Jan. 16 and 30 and Feb. 13 and 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Titled “The Paradox of Elderhood,” it will be centered around the need for new attitudes toward our elder population, our need for elders and what it takes to be a true elder.

Hewlett has been an executive coach and facilitator, working closely with business leaders and their teams to help them explore more of what they are and what they want to become. Having grown up here, he feels a great deal of appreciation and gratitude for the area. Leading this discussion group will be a way to give back to his community.

On the topic of elders, Hewlett says, “For nearly all of my life I have felt the lack of true elders. I find there is a growing number of older people in our midst – especially with all the advances in medicine and people living longer. But not elders – people who have allowed themselves to be properly aged and now serve as cultural bearers and exemplars for deep living.”

To register, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612. Please note that the dates listed above are newly rescheduled and may be different than previously listed.

Cost is $25 and all ages are welcome to be part of the program. If you wish to know more about what the group will cover, email Hewlett at dhewlett6@gmail.com or call him at 570-881-1215. Class will be limited to 10 participants to allow for deeper discussion.

Snowman contest

A Build the Best Snowman contest will be held in January and February. Build a fun snowman, woman or family. Take a picture, send it to Gatheringplacecs@gmail.com. The picture will be on display at TGP until Feb. 28 when the contest will end. The first- and second-place winners will receive free Domino’s pizza certificates. All members of the family are invited to participate.

Get out and play in the snow.

Coffee, Cocoa

and Cinema

Also on tap, January is the perfect time for a movie and warm drink. The Gathering Place has it covered. Coffee, Cocoa and Cinema – three Wednesday afternoons in January – the 15th, 22nd and 29th – the public is invited to the showing of movies at The Gathering Place.

Hoping to offer a chance to get out of the house and enjoy the movie with others, TGP will start with “Arsenic and Old Lace” on the 15th, then will have the group choose which movies the play the next two weeks.

Bring your lunch, enjoy some hot drinks and take some of the gray out of January. Movies will begin at noon, followed by a brief discussion after the showing. $3 donation requested. All in family are invited.

Regularly scheduled programs

The Gathering Place also hosts a variety of regularly scheduled programs including Craft and Chat – a casual setting where artists with and without special needs come together to create and relate. January’s dates are Fridays the 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st from 10-11:30 a.m.

The Songwriters’ Roundtable – a gathering for local songwriters of all experience and age levels that provides a venue to share and hone the craft among peers – the third Sunday of the month, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.

Memory Cafe is a welcoming time for those with memory loss and their care companions to share a cup of coffee and socialize with others through art, music, games or gentle yoga on the second and fourth Friday, Jan. 10 and 24 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Visit GatheringPlaceCS.org where the calendar will be updated with regularly scheduled activities and new winter and spring offerings. Come in out of the cold and give yourself the gift of an expanded perspective.