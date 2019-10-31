Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Can you hear it? The faint rustle of calendar pages as we practically zip right to the holidays. Christmas everything is front and center. But wait. The Gathering Place has some enticing offerings that will pull you from the express lane and offer a bit of calm and inspiration. And there are some offerings that can lend a hand with your preparations for upcoming holiday activities.

The mixed media collage creations of artist Zoja Forsberg will be on display in The Gathering Place gallery until Dec. 18.

“I use paint, screen printing on paper and fabric, threads, fabric, found objects,” said the artist. “I welcome the happy accident, the disfigured object and the juxtaposition of color and texture with an open mind. I draw from the spontaneity of a 5 year old while fighting the constraints of the adult hand.”

The noon time lecture, “Capitalism and Socialism: Does anyone remember what we are talking about?” has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6. Property, it seems, confers power. And power seemingly accumulates property. So, politics and economics have always been intertwined. Socialism is the hot term of this election season, but what is it and how is it so different from (and threatening to) capitalism? And what has either of them got to do with democracy and concerns about the death of democracy? Attendees can register on the website and pay $5 at the door.

Take an opportunity to focus on making a creation of your own through these classes: “Polymer Clay” on two Wednesdays, Nov. 6 and 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Want to learn how to make a pendant using a pasta machine? Beads, buttons, pins and pendants – come explore the possibilities of this versatile medium. The cost is $20 plus a $10 supply fee. Register by Nov. 1.

“Fused Glass” offers another medium to explore on two Thursdays, Nov. 7 and 14 at 6 p.m. Michael Swanson will teach the process of arranging multiple pieces of glass including cut pieces, frit and stringers into complete artistic design to be fused into one piece of glass. The cost $30 with a $30 supply fee. Register by Nov. 2.

“Acrylic Landscape Painting” with Earl Lehman will be held on three Tuesdays, Nov. 12, 19 and 26 at 1 p.m. He will cover topics such as technique, composition, color-mixing and more. A supply list can be found on the website. The cost is $60. Register by Nov. 7.

The importance of beauty in a natural setting will be discussed on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. with a presentation about “Governor Gifford Pinchot and Grey Towers.” Author Gary Ryman has done extensive research on Gifford Pinchot and his home at Grey Towers. His presentation will include the life of this conservation-minded public figure, his achievements in establishing “wise use” of public lands and the history and beauty of his home at Grey Towers, now a National Historic Landmark. The cost is $5; register by Nov. 9.

We certainly can’t forget the beauty of food. And Chef Paula Lamberton will present the “Art of Assembling Italian Charcuterie” on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Go from the ordinary cheese and meats to a presentation thoughtfully arranged to highlight textures and tastes. Cost is $35; register by Nov. 7.

Check The Gathering Place website calendar as “Spring Bulbs” is being rescheduled to November. Learn about the glorious bulbs, tubers and corms that are planted in the fall and delight in the spring.

In November, regularly scheduled offerings include Mahjong every Tuesday, Book Group on Nov. 19 (current and past readings available on the website), Craft and Chat – a casual setting where artists with and without special needs come together to create and relate – the second, third and fourth Friday of the month and The Songwriters’ Roundtable – a gathering for local songwriters of all experience and age levels that provides a venue to share and hone the craft among peers – the third Sunday of the month. These activity times vary, check the website calendar.

Check the website for updated information for classes through the rest of the year. Many programs are quite popular and the limited space fills quickly. Registration deadlines are often a week ahead of the class in time for preparation. The website now offers the opportunity for online registration and payment with a credit card through PayPal. Visit the website and go to Community Classroom. Classes are listed under major categories that contain separate information and registration for each class.

The Gathering Place thrives with community support and commitment. Use this series of programs and classes to learn something new and explore.

More info

For more info or to register for classes and events, visit gatheringplacecs.org.