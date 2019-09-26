Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Hibernation. It’s not a bad idea.

Enjoy the spring, summer and gorgeous fall, all the time eating as much as you can to store up for winter. Then sleep for a few months while it’s cold, followed by a wake-up call from returning birds. You emerge from your nap in a svelte body just in time for swim season.

What’s not to like?

Of course, humans have not caught on to the idea yet, unless you count some men who practice weekend hibernation during football season. Like my husband, they stock up on pizza and wings and hole up in a man-cave to watch four to six games, napping between, because being a fan is simply exhausting.

Well, The Gathering Place has a cure for any desire to hibernate. We can’t cure the habits of weekend warriors, but we offer ways to spend time if you have trouble maneuvering around the empty pizza boxes.

We have a variety of classes, beginning Oct. 7 with “Starting Your Own Business.” Don Webster will help you create a pathway to your goal.

High school “Tech Tutors” return Oct. 23 to answer questions about phones, laptops and other modern “inconveniences.”

Oct. 10 brings a beginner pinochle class taught by Charlie Halloran.

October’s first week also includes “Putting Your Garden to Bed” on Oct. 9. Gardens need a break too.

The fun continues with art and art classes. Brooke Wandall’s paintings decorate our gallery through Oct. 25. The vibrant colors of her work add to the beauty of fall. A class called “Chair the Excitement!” will be taught by Val Langan of Woods and Company starting Oct. 15. Langan will show how to reinvent an old chair with repair, cleaning and paint. She has reworked a chair she found on the sidewalk and made it fit for a queen.

The “Making Felt Balls” class on Oct. 9 will help save on electricity by making wool felt balls that shorten clothes drying time.

Speaking of felt, why not join class Oct. 16 to make a unique felt hat, using a ball to shape it?

Or, if crocheting is more to your liking, come Oct. 3 to learn basic crochet-in-the-round from Kristina Laurito. The title “Rigid Heddle Loom Weaving” sounds daunting, but Linda Mesavage will make it easy and fun for everyone on Oct. 19.

Even if you never thought you had an “artsy” side, these user-friendly classes may change your mind.

Our cooking classes offer tasty choices. Paula Lamberton will demonstrate how to prepare Osso Bucco on Oct. 17. The cooking and cultivation of Gourmet Mushrooms with Kyle Beaver will bring new tastes and facts Oct. 20. Victoria Keisling prepares a lighter version of Chicken Parm in “Remaking a Favorite Comfort Food” on Oct. 24. And Leanne Mazurick will help students master sourdough on Oct. 27.

To keep your mind as active as your body, join us for the “Basics of Buddhism” with Ann Pang-White beginning Oct. 16.

Go back in time to when our valley was settled with 1773 – a Journey to Wyoming, or drop in on Oct. 30 for high tea and stories of famous PA women at “Remember the Ladies.”

Dr. Hal Baillie, one of our most popular speakers, will bring current topics with “Capitalism and Socialism: Does Anyone Remember What We Are Talking About?” on Oct. 23.

It’s easy to be out in this wonderful fall weather. The Gathering Place is working on a Meet the Candidates night for those running for Clarks Summit Borough Council on Oct. 18.

Downtown will be lively with the Abington Business and Professional Association’s Fall Fun and Market Day on Oct. 19. Area businesses and vendors will offer unique goods. Take a hay ride, visit the pocket park for kids’ activities, enjoy treats from Heritage Baptist Church, or enter The Gathering Place for bobbing for donuts, kids’ crafts, fall chili and “fall fizzle,” our special soft drink.

So forget about letting a little chill in the air keep you at home. The Gathering Place has lots to keep you from wanting to curl up in the cold.

Come see us!