GETTY FREEDOM IMAGES Sometimes it’s good to take a break from smartphones and technology.

It’s rather disconcerting to wake up to your own phone reporting, “you had three hours and 32 minutes of screen time for the last 24 hours.”

That is a true wake-up call, as I can’t imagine devoting three-plus hours to my phone. It is definitely a sign that I may be too attached to that little electronic device that is with me 100 percent of the time.

I can rationalize part of this time, as I do listen to Audible books, but if I am being honest, I must admit that I have become an avid game player, giving far too much time to Wordscape, Word Brain and any other game with “word” in the title. (Does “word” make it educational? I think not.)

I have decided to break free. What better way to make the break than to get outside, take classes and interact with people instead of electronics?

The Gathering Place is a sure-cure for anyone wanting to expand life beyond that rectangle that can dominate your life. April is filled with classes of all kinds.

First, we have added some pop-up classes. We call them that because they were added after our brochure came out.

Three new classes are:

■ Kidazzle Playday will allow kids ages 3-8 to sample the latest toys and games (non-electronic) on April 24.

■ A talk on bringing Monarch butterflies into your backyard will be held April 24.

■ A vegetarian cooking and knife skills class will be taught by James Bolus of the Wandering Hen on April 28.

To enjoy spring blossoms more, we have several outdoor-related programs. Think about trying a new hobby out in the fresh air.

■ Mike Gipson will share his knowledge and tales of metal detectors on April 11.

■ Jeff Mitchell brings his popular visual presentation on Exploring Pennsylvania’s trails and rivers on April 30.

■ Master Gardeners will give advice to make your soil better on April 9, then help plan your garden on April 23.

■ Ann Vitale’s tips on feeding the summer birds takes place April 24.

We also have many arts classes.

■ You don’t have to be a veteran artist to enjoy needle felting, a craft that will make you proud of the colorful design you create on April 4 and 11.

■ Crocheting a spring poncho may be your choice on April 3, 10 and 17.

■ Or, get into the spirit of the season with Pysanky eggs on April 12.

■ Can you picture yourself carving a fine wooden spatula? Jeff Kuchak will guide you in creating a unique, useful tool on April 24.

■ You might not know what rigid heddle weaving is, but you will be pleasantly surprised at how user- friendly a class called “Krokbragd on a Rigid Heddle Loom” can be. It sounds unusual, but attend on April 27 and enjoy.

■ Kristie McMahon shares her artistry in a cage bead bracelet class on April 18 and 25.

■ Or, show your artistry on the dance floor with ballroom dancing, beginning on April 15.

Whatever you choose, our instructors will bring out that artist that has been hiding inside you.

Your mind may need a workout too, so take time to learn more about the changing world around you.

Joe Vinson, Ph.D., will update two timely topics: Marijuana and Chocolate (as if chocolate is ever untimely).

Vinson’s programs will delve into history, medical facts and information with “Everything You Wanted to Know About Marijuana But were Afraid to Ask” on April 10 and “Eat More Chocolate” on April 17.

Another chance to get out and enjoy spring is to take part in the WISE program beginning on April 3. It’s a time to get together, talk, share info in the warm spring weather.

Information on all classes can be found online at

GatheringPlaceCS.org or in our brochure.

What a month April will be. It’s so good to see The Gathering Place filled with people. So put down that phone and come join us.