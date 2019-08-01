Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Gene and Jean Stark

CLARKS SUMMIT — Once again this year, two trips are planned to Glimmerglass Opera in Cooperstown, New York. The first trip will be on Aug. 13 and will feature Verdi’s opera “La Traviata,” the story of a beautiful Parisian courtesan who gives up the man she loves to save his family’s reputation.

The second trip, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20, will feature “Showboat” by Oscar Hammerstein and Jerome Kern.

Spanning the years from 1880 to 1927, this musical tells the story of three generations of show folks on the Mississippi riverboat, in Chicago and on Broadway.

Both trips are sponsored by Gene and Jean Stark who are devoted opera fans. They want to share their love of opera with this area so they provide the busses, lunch and discounted tickets to each presentation.

Buses leave from Fairview Road in Clarks Summit about 8 a.m. and return about 8 p.m. A $95 fee covers the whole day.

For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call Anne at 570-881-7612.

To reserve tickets, call 607-547-2255 or 570-881-7612 or email Sean at ssansevere@glimmerglass.org.