CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place held a snowman contest beginning in February, in which community members were invited to enter photographs of their snowmen.

The winners in five categories were recently announced.

They are:

■ Best Snowman Family: Maryn and Natalie McArdle.

■ Best Mommy and Daddy Snowmen: Carmella and Francesca Rivera.

■ Best Dressed Snowman: Jake Adonizio.

■ Tallest Snowman: Josh Davis.

■ Best Name for a Snowman: Josh Davis (with “Big Tuna”).