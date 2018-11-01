Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TERI LYON / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Rachel Hitchcock shows off her homemade turkey napkin ring for her grandmother’s Thanksgiving table.

One of the things I enjoyed most when my girls were growing up was working on craft projects with them or seeing the wonderful crafts they made in school. For the holidays especially, these masterpieces – made with little hands and big hearts – often became part of the décor in our home, saved and displayed again year after year. They meant just as much to me as to the child who created them.

With last night’s Halloweening already fading from memory and the new month beginning today, we’re all looking forward to the next holiday. With my own kids grown and off on their own, I’ve got my six-year-old granddaughter, Rachel, to keep the child’s spirit alive and well for Thanksgiving. Rachel is always enthusiastic about making something crafty from scratch. Like most kids, I can give her some paper, markers, ribbon or whatever else I can find around the house and she’ll be busy for hours. But I don’t want to miss out on the fun. Some of my favorite times are when Rachel and I make something together.

This year we wanted to create something simple, cute and practical for my Thanksgiving table. After looking over a lot of ideas, we decided to make felt turkey napkin rings. You can make one or 50 of these, depending on the size of your Thanksgiving guest list and if you want to use them only at the big kids’ table or let the grown-ups in on the fun.

As a guide, Rachel and I found the following project online at favecrafts.com.

Materials:

One 12x18-inch brown felt sheet

One 12x18-inch red felt sheet

One 12x18-inch yellow felt sheet

Two 3/8-inch diameter google eyes

Fabric glue

Scissors

Turkey napkin ring template

Paper clips (optional)

Turkey pattern

Instructions:

Using your template pieces, cut out the felt as follows: brown, napkin ring; red, feathers and wattle; and yellow, turkey head/neck.

Fold the brown napkin ring into a circle with ¾-inch overlap. Glue into place.

(TIP: Use paperclips to keep our crafts in place while drying.)

While the napkin ring is setting, create the turkey’s face, laying out the desired location for the google eyes and wattle. Glue into place. Let dry.

Glue the feathers to the back of your napkin ring.

Glue the turkey’s face to the front of your napkin ring.

Insert your favorite napkin and you’re ready to set the table.

The templates are available on the website, but Rachel and I decided to improvise a bit and create our own, drawing our designs on white printer paper first, then tracing them onto the felt. For example, she chose to trace her hand for the feathers to make her turkey more personal. Rachel did her own cutting with children’s craft scissors, under Grandmom’s watchful eye. Never leave a child who is cutting or gluing something unattended.

An important tip that we did borrow from the website was to paperclip the craft pieces in place until they dried properly. We were a little too eager, at first, and our Mr. Turkey had a wobble with his gobble. It’s also important to use fabric glue instead of regular school glue that will stain the felt.

No worries if your project doesn’t end up being a work of art. The most important thing is that your child or grandchild will always remember this special time with you. That’s what holidays are made of.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.