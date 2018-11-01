Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DALTON — Welcome, November. Let’s get this month’s column started with a big thank you to everyone who made the Dalton Community Library’s Fall Book and Bake Sale a memorable and successful one. Our appreciation goes out to all patrons who made homemade goods for our bake sale, donated books and visited our sale. Thank you to the businesses who donated items: Beta Bread and Starbucks, both of Clarks Summit. Thank you to our volunteers who make this sale one of the most organized ones in our area.

It is by working together that we make these sales happen each fall and spring.

I’d like to take a moment to mention how pleasant our weekly children’s programs have been. Our story time group has been such fun. We’ve had wonderful families, great times with the children, and have been learning while enjoying each other’s company. Every week I look forward to seeing this group. As a mom, I know it’s hard to commit to a weekly activity. For story time, come in when you’re available and your child will love listening to books and seeing other children. It’s both educational and social for children, and they respond with laughter and smiles.

If interested in joining our group, email JFamiletti@albright.org to get the schedule. We meet most weeks on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., with a Monday alternative once a month.

Our after school program, Kid’s Crew, had a wonderful October. The Dalton Community Library held a computer coding course for children in grades 3, 4 and 5. It was informative and fun. We will offer this class again, so please send an email to the previously mentioned address and let us know if you’re interested.

During November, the libraries of Lackawanna County will take a collection of sleepwear for kids. Pajamas, nightgowns, robes and slippers in sizes ranging from infant through age 12 are being collected at all libraries. Lackawanna County libraries are hoping to help keep children in our community warm this winter with this collection, which is in partnership with Friends of the Poor. The items can be dropped off at any Lackawanna County Library.

There are a few dates during this month that our library is closed. On Tuesday, Nov. 6, the library is closed for a full-day staff development meeting. Also, we will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

This month, take time to thank the people in your life, count your blessings and have a warm, wonderful Thanksgiving.