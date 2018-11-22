Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Giving thanks.

At the risk of sounding cliché, that’s what we’re supposed to do today.

It’s more than respect for this Thanksgiving Day, and more than good manners. Giving thanks is actually good for us. All the experts say being in a grateful state improves our minds, bodies, social status and even makes us look better.

If you are a parent, you know that teaching your children gratitude and exposing them to gratitude by your example helps them become healthier, happier people.

Like anyone else, being grateful puts me in my happy place when I think of how life has blessed me. That is why, in between getting my house ready and preparing a 22-pound turkey for my extended family to descend on and devour, I am making a conscious effort to be thankful today.

For starters, I am thankful every time I open my eyes in the morning. I am thankful that I can stand up and walk to my refrigerator, where there is food for breakfast. And I am thankful for our cat, Maude, who is grateful for hers. I am thankful that I have good health, a good home and a good job (or two). I am thankful for my old van that gets me where I need to go. And for the deer in my yard.

I am most thankful for my family, my three girls, Carolyn, Steph and Jess, my granddaughter, Rachel and son-in-law, Adam.

They have my heart.

Then there’s my beautiful mom, who you will meet in a future column, and my sisters and their families.

I am also thankful for the rest of my extended family and friends from here to Florida, and for my North Gravel Pond Road neighbors, who are a very special group of friends. Living near them makes me feel safe and loved.

Beyond my neighborhood I am very grateful for my community. Living in the Abingtons brings to mind a unique list of blessings. Here are just a few:

My Pallman Farms turkey, and all my fellow shoppers there, coming out of the big barn with turkeys in boxes and smiles on their faces.

Downtown Clarks Summit and South Abington Park all decked out in holiday lights at night.

All the teachers who have taught my kids and have helped them become better people.

The Abington Heights High School Marching Band, Orchestra and Choral Ensembles.

Fourth-graders with violins.

Local student athletes and their fans who give this community so much spirit. (Go, Comets!)

Speaking of “spirit,” Bill Carter, the jazzy pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

The Gathering Place, and the good people and things that gather there.

The Waverly Community House and the Devine dancers who practice there.

Brian at Miller Bros. Agway, who always fits my fresh Christmas tree perfectly into my funky tree stand.

Fall Fun in the Abingtons, and the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

Warm-and-fuzzy little stores for Christmas shopping.

Live Nativities and Christmas pageants at local churches.

The Dalton Fire Company Carnival.

The VFW Memorial Day Parade in Clarks Summit and veterans who give me a poppy when I make a contribution at a local market.

Fourth of July fireworks at the AH Middle School.

Awesome police and fire departments, and ambulance crews.

People who smile at me when I walk down State Street.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you. Today may your bellies be full, but not as full as your heart.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.