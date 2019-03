Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CLARKS SUMMIT FIRE COMPANY On behalf of the Linden Crest Tenant Association, Andrew Musoleno, right, recently presented a donation to the Clarks Summit Volunteer Fire Company. Assistant Chief Leonard Hazelton.

On behalf of the Linden Crest Tenant Association, Andrew Musoleno, right, recently presented a donation to the Clarks Summit Volunteer Fire Company. Assistant Chief Leonard Hazelton, left, accepted the check on behalf of the department.