SUBMITTED PHOTO Bill Carter and the Presbybop Quintet will present an evening of jazz Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. as part of the Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series at Hillside Park.

“I’m bored.”

Kids are barely out of school for the summer and parents are already hearing these dreaded words.

No worries. There is plenty to do in the Abingtons this summer, and plenty more at home. Here are 10 for starters:

1. Summer Fun Family Day at Hillside Park. Today, June 20 from 2-6 p.m., hosted by Hillside Park, Abington Community Library and Ally’s Air. Story Time by the Abington Community Library at 3, 3:30 and 4 p.m., balloon artistry, glitter tattoos and more by Ally’s Air and magic by Damian the Magician.

2. The Fifth Annual Strawberry Day 5K and Festival, hosted by The National Running Center and The Gathering Place on Saturday, June 22. The 5K race/walk will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the National Running Center on Davis Street; Kids’ Fun Run at 10. Festival, 9-11 a.m. featuring kids’ games and refreshments. Race sign-ups at bit.ly/2I18unR. Entry fee is $25; registration closes today, June 20. The Kids’ Fun Run is free. Sign-ups on race day will begin at 7:30 a.m.

3. Hillside Park Lakeside Wednesday Concerts. June 26-Aug. 28. More information at hillsidepark.net.

4. New larger picnic area at Manning Farm Dairy in Dalton. Plenty of picnic tables, under cover, for everyone in your family and the neighbors, too. Manning Farm Dairy is part of this year’s Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture PA Ice Cream Trail (Eastern Trail).

5. Mud Madness, featuring muddy activities in celebration of International Mud Day, June 29 at 10 a.m. at the Lackawanna State Park warming hut. Wear clothes that can get dirty, and take a towel and change of clothes.

6. Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ Fireworks, this year on July 2 with a rain date of July 3, at Abington Heights Middle School. Food vendors, music and spectacular fireworks at sunset.

7. The 97th Dalton Fire Company Carnival, hosted by Dalton Fire Company - Station 5, July 9 through 13 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Dalton Fire Co. Carnival Grounds, Bank Street, Dalton. Picnic food, rides and entertainment nightly.

8. Family book club. Read the same book and talk about it. Need a good book that everyone in the family will find interesting? Abington Community Library or Dalton Community Library can help.

9. Make your own slippery slide for the back yard. Visit websites like allthingsthrifty.com to learn how to do it or use your imagination.

10. Make your own popsicles without molds. Fill small cups with your chosen pop mix (juice or yogurt work well), then place a sheet of cling wrap over the top and gently poke a hole through the wrap with an ice-pop stick. Place in the freezer for a few hours, then wiggle the pop out of the cup and enjoy. (Paper cups will work, too.) More information at purewow.com.

Of course, summer is also the time to do absolutely nothing, together. Playing “Would you rather?” while looking up at the clouds with your kids is good for all of you.

Enjoy your summer.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.