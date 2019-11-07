SUBMITTED PHOTO The Lackawanna County Commissioners proclaimed Oct. 20-26 National Teen Driver Week, calling attention to the fact that distracted driving causes accidents and fatalities. In 2018, Lackawanna County had 287 teen driver accidents, one of which resulted in death. National statistics show that October is the month of the greatest number of accidents for those in the 15-18 years old range. Parents are urged to speak to their children about safe driving and to impress upon them to always wear a seat belt. From left: Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Chief Timothy Trently, Archbald; Chief Jared Ganz, Scott Twp.; Eileen Miller, safety advocate; Christina Sullivan, Lackawanna County Highway Safety Program coordinator; Chief Carl Graziano, Scranton; Len Harvey, South Abington Twp. Police Department; Lt. Leonard Namiotka, Scranton Police Department; Captain William Springer, Dunmore Police Department; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Atty. Brian Gallagher, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office; Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Mike Taluto, safety press officer, PennDOT; Jeff Arthur, Carbondale Police Department; Chris Lengle, Highway Safety Network/Buckle Up PA Project coordinator; and John Morgan, Highway Safety Network/Region 4 law enforcement liaison.