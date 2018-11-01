SUBMITTED PHOTO The Abington Soccer Club U11 boys Dynamite recently won the championship of the Western Lehigh Fall Fest tournament in Allentown. The Dynamite went undefeated and out scored their opponents 16-3 throughout the four games that took place over two days. From left, first row: Nathan Krempasky, Noah Kayal, Cohen Orlandini, Landry Crawford, Braden Laity, Rodman Azar and Jack Hartshorn. Second row: coach James Pivirotto, Connor Hiller, Reese Zalewski, Nico Bustos, Billy Johnson, Aiden Gardner, Joey Pivirotto and coach Nick Bustos.