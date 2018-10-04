PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE ABINGTON COMMUNITY LIBRARY The Abington Community Library will hold its signature fundraiser, Tasting By the Book, on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7-9 p.m. at the library. This event features local community cooks and their specialty recipes. Attendees will sample bites at each community book station while sipping Maiolatesi Wine and listening to live music provided by Mike Waskovich. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds go toward creating a new meeting space at the Abington Community Library. Tickets can be purchased at the library or from its Facebook page. Committee members, from left: Angela Weinburg, Chris Police and Renee Roberts.