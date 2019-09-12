Article Tools Font size – + Share This

EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Gene Litz, owner and chef of Thirteen Olives in Clarks Summit, left, and Chris Calvey Jr., hold a bottle of pineapple white balsamic vinegar and a jar of tomato habanero puree, respectively.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Friends, fun and the go-with-the-flow attitude are what Gene Litz and Chris Calvey Jr. are most looking forward to at Taste of the Abingtons, which will be Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Ramada from 5-8 p.m.

The annual event is the premier fundraiser for the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. It features food and drink vendors from in and around the Abington area serving sample-size portions of their seasonal and feature dishes. There will also be live entertainment and a raffle. Tickets are $25 and are available from any member of the Rotary club and on Eventbrite.

Litz, owner and chef of Thirteen Olives, and Calvey, chairperson of the event and president-elect of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons, will combine their talents for the second straight year. The two worked and served together last year and enjoyed their experience so much, they decided to collaborate again.

“I feel like this event is a friendly event, so it’s not like I have to just focus on my product and try to sell it. It’s better to do it with somebody else, and more fun. There is less pressure,” said Litz.

Calvey featured his own product solo in past years at Taste of the Abingtons but looks forward to the camaraderie and flavor palette working with Litz will bring.

“It’s a hot sauce hybrid. It’s tomato-based made with all natural ingredients, spices; it’s a sweet/savory blend that is so versatile,” Calvey said of his tomato habanero puree. “You can have it by itself with a chip or mix it and add it to any sort of dish you like. One of my favorite things is to mix it with cream cheese and put it on a bagel.”

At Taste of the Abingtons, the duo will serve smoked pulled pork with Litz’s Caribbean rub, a tortilla with Calvey’s tomato habanero puree spread and a pineapple pico de gallo with balsamic.

“With the spread, I wanted to extenuate the spread, so that’s just going to be on it’s own on a tortilla and the pork is going to have the rub, but otherwise pretty much plain. I’ll use a sweet balsamic with a salsa to cool it down a little so it will be heat and sweet at the same time,” Litz said.

Calvey is excited about the chance to show locals the full potential of what food can be.

“It’s such a fun event and just being able to open peoples’ eyes to the uses of our different products and mainly expanding their horizons, this really goes against the grain on a lot of things,” Calvey said.

“Since we did it together, we got a lot of attention last year which was cool and good for both our businesses. We’re not seeking attention, but it did make it fun. This year the dish is going to be a lot simpler so we’ll be able to engage with the customers a lot more and talk to them about what we do,” Litz said.

The two learned where they can improve and make the overall experience better for themselves and anyone who decides to try their dish this year.

“[Last year] we were focused on preparing and cooking versus having it already assembled and being able to engage the customer, watch them enjoy and explain the whole ensemble and get constructive feedback or praise from them,” Calvey said. “We can enjoy them enjoying.

“Make sure you come out.”

Contact the writer: eblack@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9100; ext. 5447