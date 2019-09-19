GLENBURN TWP. — A staple in the Abingtons for it’s pastries, Glenburn Grill & Bakery, 1144 Lackawanna Trail, is pleased to show off its sweet treats at Taste of the Abingtons once again.

“We enjoy it,” said Jess Norsen, baker and daughter of owners, Linda and Alan Norsen. “My children go with me, and they’re now 21, 17 and 9. They love it. Everyone is very accommodating with them being there and it’s nice to go and see what everybody else has.”

Even though Jess Norsen has been baking for about 10 years, she is still inspired every year seeing the dishes other chefs bring to Taste of the Abingtons. She enjoys getting ideas from other talented chefs and bakers in the area. She started working for her parents at the Glenburn Grill & Bakery when she was 16 years old and over the years has worked in just about every position the restaurant has.

She says it is the friendliness of the people at Taste of the Abingtons and the quality time spent with her children that keeps her coming back.

“If you ask my kids, they like Mannings [Manning Farm Dairy] the best. For me, it’s fun talking to people, you’re meeting new people and for the most part, I let the kids do the talking and it’s nice to see them interacting,” she said.

Norsen hopes someday her own children, who all help out, will take over ownership of the Glenburn Grill & Bakery and enjoy attending Taste of the Abingtons as much as she does.

“Everybody wants to bring more business to their business. We take coupons for 10% off and we give them away. We hope to bring more business in and new people,” said Norsen.

While Glenburn Grill & Bakery also features a breakfast and lunch menu in addition to pastries, Norsen will stick to delicacies for the event. She will prepare an apple pie muffin and a white chocolate cranberry cookie.

“Everybody loves our muffins,” she said. “I try to make different ones for different seasons and holidays; and everybody loves chocolate chips, but I love the white chocolate.”

Both the muffins and cookies have been popular over the years, especially at their restaurant, so Norsen expects they will be a hit again.

It is also a yearly tradition for her to serve a different cheesecake, another popular choice among customers. This year it will be a caramel crunch cheesecake.

“It is not stressful at all anymore,” Norsen said. “It used to be, but now we know everybody there and everybody is very helpful. I enjoy the atmosphere, getting to see everybody and enjoy taking the kids.”

Taste of the Abingtons will take place Sunday, Sept. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at the Ramada in South Abington Township. The event is hosted by and is the premier fundraiser for the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. Tickets are available from any Rotary club member and on Eventbrite.

There are currently nearly 30 vendors already registered to participate and vendors are still being accepted. There is no charge to participate as a vendor. Contact Christopher Calvey at chrisjr@jenningscalvey.com if you are interested in becoming a vendor.

Contact the writer: eblack@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9100, ext. 5447