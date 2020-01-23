Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Seniors Got Talent planning committee meets to prepare for the upcoming auditions. From left: Jill Eidenberg, Louise Ligi, Annette Palutis, Nick Gianuzzi, Carol Thomas, Sid Prejean, Laurie Fleming, Thom Welby, Patricia Foresman and Joseph Serafin.

If you’re age 55 or older and can sing, dance, tell jokes, play an instrument or perform another unique talent, United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania (UNC) invites you to audition for the Eighth Annual Seniors Got Talent.

Performers selected will compete for cash prizes in the Seniors Got Talent show in April which raises funds for UNC’s four Active Older Adult Community Centers in Lackawanna County. Auditions will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 from 2-4 p.m.; and Monday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Oppenheim Center for the Arts, 1004 Jackson St., Scranton. All contestants must be age 55 or older.

For more information or to register for auditions, visit uncnepa.org/events/ or call 570-346-0759 ext. 114.