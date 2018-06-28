Article Tools Font size – + Share This

EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Rock School of Music students, Jake Graham, 15, of Clarks Green, left, and Andres Wisenburn, 11, of South Abington Township practice. EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Rock School of Music student, Jake Graham, 15, of Clarks Green rehearses with his instructor, Lance Miley’s band, Metal Mob. Miley is the vocalist of Metal Mob.

A Clarks Summit festival will have people dancing in the street next month.

SummitFest, organized by the Abington Business and Professional Association, is slated for July 12-14. While it’s the first year using the SummitFest moniker, the event will be a combination of events held in the borough in past years, association Executive Director Laura Ancherani said.

Some borough businesses will bring their wares on the sidewalks in front of their stores for all three days of the event. Friday evening will feature a block party with music and dancing, she said. The association had a similar block party last year and sidewalk sales also happened in the past, she said.

“We haven’t done it in a few years, but due to new businesses coming in, decided to do it again,” Ancherani said.

The block party is slated for July 13 from 5-9 p.m. and will take place rain or shine along Spring Street, Depot Street and parts of South State Street. All attendees need to bring is their own chair, Ancherani said.

There will also be children’s activities such as a bounce house, arts, crafts, games and a balloon artist, at the Depot Street pocket park, Ancherani said. Mucciolo Family Wines will set up in front of Sunrise Cafe for the party and will have glasses and bottles of wine, wine cocktails and tastings available, said Natalie Mucciolo Leatherman, co-owner of the winery.

Music will be provided by local band Grayson Drive and students at a local music school, one of the event sponsors.

The event is sponsored by Making Music Matter for Kids, a local nonprofit that provides music programs to children in the community with an emphasis on low-income and disadvantaged children, and Rock School School of Music, 336 S. State St. Students will play cover songs of hard rock artists like Black Sabbath and Dio, said Lance Miley, owner of the music school and CEO of Making Music Matter for Kids.

