SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Summit Christian Academy recently concluded Summit Up, a two-week session day camp. There were five divisions of the camp that each focused on a different topic.

SCA kindergarten teacher Tiana Haas worked with campers in preschool through fourth grade. She said one of the main focuses of the week was learning about

animals and their habitats.

Rising second-grader Grace Selenski, who attended camp with her younger sister Bridget, enjoyed the two weeks.

“I like seeing my friends and I like to play and do crafts. I like making animals. I learned about dolphins and fish.”

Caleb Ryan will be a third-grader in the fall. He said he enjoyed learning about great white sharks and his animal habitat project taught him sharks live 70 years.

“We learned about the oceans, the jungle, the arctic, invertebrates and vertebrates,” he said.