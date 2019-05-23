Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF THEMEDITERRANEANDISH.COM This Mediterranean watermelon salad will be a crowd pleaser at your covered-dish party.

Memorial Day is the kickoff for summer party season in my Glenburn Township neighborhood. After staying inside for the winter and most of spring, my neighbors and I are tired of dealing with inclement weather and the woes that go along with it. We are looking forward to the chance to open our doors, say hello and visit for a while.

We don’t come empty handed. Like a lot of gatherings at this time of year, ours are covered-dish events. This way, the host’s burden is lessened and the guests have a chance to share their latest creations. Last summer I started making a delicious Mediterranean Watermelon Salad that was a big hit because it is flavorful, light and refreshing on a warm day. I plan on making it again this year. I pretty much followed the original recipe from

themediterraneandish.com but substituted goat cheese for the feta cheese in the recipe. Even fresh mozzarella would work. You can use any soft cheese that isn’t too sharp in taste. Mint, basic and a honey vinaigrette add a special touch to this dish, where watermelon and cucumber are the stars.

Here is the recipe, courtesy of

themediteraneandish.com:

Mediterranean watermelon salad

Ingredients

For the honey vinaigrette:

4 tbsp honey

4 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp olive oil

pinch of salt (x2)

For the watermelon salad:

2 5-lb. watermelons, peeled, cut into cubes

2 English (or Hot House) cucumbers, cubed (about 4 cupfuls of cubed cucumbers)

30 fresh mint leaves, torn

30 fresh basil leaves, torn

1 cup crumbled feta cheese, more to your liking

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, lime juice, olive oil and pinch of salt. Set aside for a moment.

In a large bowl or serving platter with sides, combine the watermelon, cucumbers, and fresh herbs.

Top the watermelon salad with the honey vinaigrette and gently toss to combine. Top with the feta cheese and serve.

Easy pasta salad for kids

If you are worried what the kids will eat, this simple vegetable pasta salad will put you at ease. It’s a perfect side dish for burgers and dogs or as a main dish on its own.

Here is the recipe from myfussyeater.com:

Ingredients:

250g / 9oz pasta (any shape)

150g / 1 & 1/2 cups chopped frozen vegetables

50g / 1/3 cup tinned corn

1/2 red pepper, chopped

1.5 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp honey

1/2 tsp dried mixed herbs (or oregano)

1/4 tsp french mustard

Instructions:

Add the pasta shapes to a pan of boiling water and cook according to the package instructions.

Four minutes before the end of cooking time add the frozen vegetables to the pan.

Drain the pasta and vegetables and run under cold water for 30 seconds and then add to a large bowl.

Mix in the corn and red pepper. In a small jar add the olive oil, honey, dried herbs and french mustard. Put the lid on and give it a good shake. Pour the dressing over the pasta salad and mix well. Serve immediately or keep in the fridge for up to 48 hours. (Serves 4 large or 6 small portions.)

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.