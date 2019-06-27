S. ABINGTON TWP. — A little local school is making a big difference this summer.

For the second year in a row, Summit Christian Academy (SCA) hosted Summit Up in June, a two-week educational experience for students entering kindergarten through 10th grade. Held on the school’s campus at 660 Griffin Pond Road, Summit Up in June began June 17 and ends June 28.

A variety of courses were offered including “A Piece of Cake,” “O, What a Beautiful Morning,” “A Dramatic Experience” and “Living Like Little House on the Prairie: An Experience in Pioneering America.”

The courses are taught by trained staff and had a Christian focus.

“We learn so much while having a lot of fun,” said Gianella Bruckner, 7, of Clarks Summit. “You can learn stuff while you’re playing.”

Gianella will enter third grade at SCA in the fall.

“Everybody is so nice at my school,” she said. “The teachers are so nice. ... I really like SCA because I like everything there.”

Bruckner attended the “O, What a Beautiful Morning” course taught by Lindsay Baxter, a former SCA teacher who returned from Oklahoma for Summit Up. Children learned about the parts of plants, took nature walks and made nature journals.

“A Dramatic Experience” director Melissa Feldman taught students about stage terms, voice projection and how to portray different characters through voice and gesture. Students in this course prepared a short play to perform at the closing program.

“Living Like Little House on the Prairie: An Experience in Pioneering America” was taught by SCA teacher April Redfield. Students participated in crafts and games based on life in the 1800s. They also constructed their own cardboard “pioneer village.”

“Getting to know each of the children and their distinct personalities is a great blessing to me,” Redfield said. “Each child sees and interacts with the world differently. Working with these kids gives me the great privilege of supporting their distinguished potentials. I pray for each student – that they will be used mightily for God’s glory.”

SCA teacher Linda Howell led the course “A Piece of Cake,” teaching beginner cake decorating skills. Students decorated cookies and cupcakes and planned to decorate their own cakes.

“It is a pleasure to teach this class,” Howell shared. “There is no pressure, it’s about having fun and getting to know and connect with students in various grades that I may not normally see during the school year. I’m so very thankful to be a part of this organization. It has had a positive influence on me and my family.”

This is the second year for the summer program at the school. Supervising Administrator Chuck Gard said it has grown and is open every year to children in the community, not just SCA students. The school itself has seen a surge in enrollment in the past few years.

“We have been really growing,” Gard said. “One of the exciting things that has been happening here is that we are cooperating with Clarks Summit University to allow high school students to take classes for dual enrollment. Students will take traditional high school classes here in the morning, then will take courses with Clarks Summit University in the afternoon to count toward their high school graduation requirement and get credits for college.”

SCA has also partnered with home-schoolers and created a program called “Homeschool Connection.” This allows homeschooled students to participate in some classes and sports.

Having Summit Up in June expanded the school’s offerings for school families and other families in the community who desire conservative-based educational programs and summer activities for their children.

“We have a value-based education with biblical standards,” Gard said. “Biblical values are taught in every subject. We seek to help our young people find the true purpose for life – God’s purpose for life. A lot of people define Christian education as a school with Christian rules, some bible classes and chapel added in. But that doesn’t make a Christian school. We believe every subject – science, math, English, social studies, the whole nine yards – God has designed and intended to reveal Himself. As our students learn, in every subject area, they will learn about our great God.”

Summit Up in June will conclude with a program on Friday, June 28. Gard said the school hopes to offer the program again next year.

In other news...

In other Summit Christian Academy news, the school recently reached its $30,000 fundraising goal for the Helping Hands Fight Hunger Meal Pack-a-Thon for food banks in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The private school, which offers education for students in pre-school through high school, also recently announced that students placed in the top 25% across the United States after academic rankings were released for standardized testing taken by their fifth and ninth graders.

More info...

For information about SCA and its offerings, visit scapatriots.com.