“Oh no,” sounded a child’s high-pitched cry of despair. “Chewbacca fell over.”

The wookie lay broken in pieces on the sidewalk in front of Fenton Insurance. There was even a sign to mourn the ice sculpture’s passing.

“RIP Chewbacca!” it read above a photo of the hairy “Star Wars” character, with an arrow pointing to the pile of ice.

It was Saturday afternoon and I wandered around the Abington Business and Professional Association’s 15th Anniversary Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, which had the theme of “Ice Wars.”

Sometime between then and Sunday afternoon, Yoda met a similar fate to that of Chewy. The icy Jedi statue fell (or was pushed?) like Humpty Dumpty from the wall in front of the parking lot between the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Everything Natural.

As is often the case with the annual event, Friday’s warm weather was less than ideal for the ice, but the slightly melted state of some of the sculptures provided a guessing game for festival-goers as they paused at each one, wondering what it was.

One father got tired of his son asking.

“What’s this one?” I overheard the youngster say.

“I don’t know,” was the man’s answer.

“What’s this one?” the question came again as they passed another sculpture.

“I don’t know.”

After several rounds of this, the conversation ended with, “It’s Yoda. Be quiet.”

(“Be quiet” is a polite paraphrase, but you get the idea.)

Other people stopped to admire each sculpture, discussing its identity before looking it up on the festival map.

Despite the ill-fortune that came upon some of the 60-plus ice sculptures that lined the downtown streets of Clarks Summit, the festival was, once again, a hit.

I stopped by on all three days – Friday for the parade, Saturday to see the sculptures and catch some live carvings and music and Sunday to watch part of the ice carving competition. My only regret is not making it over to the Clarks Summit Elementary School for the comic con.

I enjoyed every aspect of the festival, but as an avid people-watcher (and occasional wookie-watcher), what I enjoyed most was watching other people enjoy the festivities.

I saw romantic couples holding hands as they strolled along South State Street. I witnessed the excitement in the eyes of young children as costumed characters waved at them or stopped for a high-five or a hug. I observed the looks of awe on the faces of first-time festival-goers as they watched the live ice carvings. I heard humorous conversations between kids and their guardians and watched the youngsters’ sometimes cute and sometimes mischievous antics.

By the way, if you’re one of those people who like to reach out and touch the ice sculptures as you walk by, you might want to rethink that. Little kids have a fascination with licking them when their parents aren’t looking.

I also witnessed the dedication of the volunteers who played their parts in making everything run as smoothly as possible – the people serving food and selling tickets for the carriage rides, the Boy Scouts offering free s’mores, the people overseeing the crafts and other children’s activities, the parade participants, the folks at the First Presbyterian Church and so many others.

It was an overall gold-star year for the festival, and I was sorry to see the weekend come to a close. I can’t wait to find out what next year’s theme will be and what sorts of figures the ice will reincarnate into for the 16th annual event.

Until then, rest in peace, Chewbacca.