Women’s History Month has been celebrated in March my whole life. Congress made the declaration in 1987, the year before I was born.

But I never gave it much thought. Until now.

This year, I’ve been paying more attention to posts I see on social media, news releases that land in my inbox, billboard advertisements and other forms of communication about Women’s History Month.

I planned to open this column with an inspirational quote from a famous woman in history, but when I searched for one, I found many. The best I could do was narrow it down to three:

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.”—Judy Garland

“We do not need magic to transform our world. We carry all the power we need inside ourselves already. We have the power to imagine better.” —J.K. Rowling

These three have made significant positive impacts on history – for both men and women – and I admire them. But when I think about the most important women in my life, none of these three are anywhere near the top of the list.

That spot is reserved for the women who play a part in my personal history.

There are family members – Grandma Ida; my great aunts, Lettie and Betty; and my mom’s sister, Aunt Marlea – who are no longer living for me to thank today.

I also think of elementary school teachers, youth group leaders and former bosses and editors. I think of friends I had growing up and in college, and the friends I have now.

And the most obvious is my mom, Dawn Baumeister.

There are too many women to list, but I am grateful for each of them.

That, to me, is what Women’s History Month is about: women making a positive difference in the lives of others – whether it be 100 years ago, or just yesterday.

