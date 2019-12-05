Article Tools Font size – + Share This

ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTO A batch of Aunt Leatha’s oatmeal chocolate chip cookies cools on the kitchen counter.

Ida, sweet as apple cider Sweeter than all I know Come out in the silv’ry moonlight Of love we’ll whisper, so soft and low Seems as tho’ can’t live without you Listen, please, honey do Ida, I idolize yer

I love you, Ida, ‘deed I do

My maternal grandmother was well-acquainted with this song by Eddie Cantor, or at least the first line. It was sung by friends and strangers alike on mention of her name, Ida.

The name and the song suited her well. She was one of the sweetest people I ever knew.

My fondest memories of Grandma Ida involve mixing bowls, measuring cups and lots of sugar. The memories come to life in the kitchen, especially this time of year during the season of cookie-baking.

As a little girl, my favorite activity with Grandma Ida when she came to visit from upstate New York was cookie baking. We usually made oatmeal chocolate chip cookies using the recipe of my Great Aunt Leatha. She was Ida’s sister. Leatha didn’t have her name in a song that I know of, but her recipe was a classic.

Sometimes we branched out to sugar cookies, molasses cookies or some other treat.

But no matter what kind of cookies we made, the first step was always the same.

“A good cook always washes her hands before she cooks,” Grandma Ida said.

So every time before the baking, after a round of foamy soap and warm water, our hands were ready to begin.

This little handwashing saying of Grandma Ida’s came to mind Sunday morning as I sought inspiration for this column.

Not only was yesterday National Cookie Day, but this whole week, Dec. 1-7, is National Handwashing Awareness Week.

Grandma Ida would approve.

This discovery, as you might guess, put me in the mood to bake cookies.

So I did.

I chose the simple recipe Grandma Ida and I used to make together, Aunt Leatha’s oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.

I’ve shared it here before, and here it is again, for anyone who would like to try them. I’d love to give your family cookie recipes a whirl as well. Email me at ebaumeister@timesshamrock.com, if you’d like to share.

Aunt Leatha’s Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons shortening

4 tablespoons peanut butter

¼ cup honey

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup quick oats

½ cup chocolate chips

Instructions:

Wash your hands.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream the shortening and peanut butter.

Mix in the honey, egg and vanilla.

In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda and quick oats, then add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients.

Add chocolate chips and mix well.

Form into balls and slightly flatten them onto a cookie sheet.

Bake for 9-12 minutes.

Another cookie-baking tip I learned from Grandma Ida is to remove the cookies from the oven a minute or so before they’re done and let them finish baking as they sit on the pan for a couple minutes outside the oven. This keeps the cookies from burning, and helps them harden just enough on the bottom (while still remaining soft throughout) so they won’t break when transferred to the

cooling rack.

It will be eight years two Mondays from now that Grandma Ida has been gone. She died on Dec. 16, 2011 at the age of 92.

Just a couple weeks before, I made a photo collage with “we love you, Grandma Ida,” written across the top, and I planned to give it to her for Christmas. Instead, the gift was unwrapped early and set among the flowers at her funeral.

I know from experience how the holidays can be difficult for those missing loved ones, especially when the grief is still fresh. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned while making cookies the past several Christmas seasons, it’s that the sadness can be gradually replaced with joy in the form of memories, sweet as apple cider.

Just like Grandma Ida.