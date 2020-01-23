Article Tools Font size – + Share This



When I was a kid, and people asked me what I wanted to “be” when I grew up, I didn’t have to think about it. I’ve always wanted to be a writer. With that answer, many people offered advice: read.

“A reader makes a good writer,” they told me.

Which wasn’t (and isn’t) a problem, because I’ve also always loved to read.

I still own many of the children’s books my mom read to me when I was young, including:

■ “The Velveteen Rabbit” by Margery Williams

■ “The Story of Holly and Ivy” by Rumer Godden

■ “Corduroy” by Don Freeman

■ “Panda Bear’s Secret” by Michaela Muntean (A Golden Book)

■ Then there’s my large collection of “The Berenstain Bears” books.

■ And the “Amelia Bedelia” books which were always good for laughs.

When I grew out of picture books and into chapter books, there were several series I couldn’t get enough of such as:

■ “The Boxcar Children” by Gertrude Chandler Warner

■ “Ramona” by Beverly Cleary

■ “The Bobbsey Twins” by Laura Lee Hope

■ “Nancy Drew” by Carolyn Keene (a pseudonym for several ghostwriters)

■ “The Hardy Boys” by Franklin W. Dixon (also a pseudonym for several ghostwriters)

■ “Mandie” by Lois Gladys Leppard

As a teenager, I discovered a love for historical fiction, which is my favorite genre to date.

Recently, I dove into some intriguing stories by Kristy Cambron:

■ “The Butterfly and the Violin”

■ “The Sparrow in Terezin”

■ “The Lost Castle”

The first two are a series and are best read in that order. The stories go back and forth between the present day and World War II with a focus on the Holocaust.

The third jumps around between three time periods: the French Revolution, World War II and the present day. I understood it to be a stand-alone novel until just now. While double-checking the spelling of the author’s name, I learned of a sequel, “Castle on the Rise.” (If I can’t be found for a while, that’s where I’ll be, because I just downloaded it on my phone’s Kindle app.)

I also enjoy an occasional nonfiction read, especially memoirs. I’ve read and reread everything by my favorite nonfiction author, Donald Miller (who, by the way, I got to meet in person about eight years ago). And I intend to reread “The Reason,” “The Mystery” and “The Return” by Lacey Sturm, one of my favorite singers (who I’ve met in person on a few occasions).

Of course, I also read newspapers, both in print and online.

My favorite newspaper columnist is Ed Ackerman, a former professor of mine from the journalism program at Luzerne County Community College. Ed, who also happens to be a former Clarks Summit resident, writes a weekly column, “The Optimist,” for the Greater Pittston Progress. In addition, he keeps The Optimist Blog, which can be found at pittstonprogressblogs.com.

Ever since I started reading his work when I was in college, I’ve wanted to write like him. You could say he’s my writing role model.

Two weeks ago, Ed wrote a column titled “Bread, popcorn and other things.” In it, he presented a short “reverse bucket list” of lies he wants to believe. I won’t spoil it by revealing his list, in case you want to check it out for yourself (you can find it on pittston-progress.com). But here’s one lie I’d like to believe: one day soon, I’ll finish the huge pile of books that grows larger every time I visit a bookstore or library book sale.

When I purchase books, I have every intention of reading them right away. But once they hit “the pile,” they’re almost a lost cause. Every so often, I dust them off, and one gets read. But for each book I finish, several more appear.

If you’re a bookaholic like me, perhaps you can relate. Or maybe you’re more self-disciplined than I, and you don’t purchase a new book until finishing the last.

Either way, fellow readers, I’d love to see your lists of favorite authors and books. If you’d like to share, possibly for inclusion in a future column, email me at ebaumeister@timesshamrock.com. Maybe I’ll even read some of them before they make it to “the pile.”

It’s not that I don’t want to read the books in “the pile.” It’s just that I tend to bite off more than I can read. Once I dust them off and open to the first chapter, I often can’t put them down.

Which leads me to another lie I’d like to believe: “one more chapter, then I’ll turn the light off and go to bed.”

Contact the writer: ebaumeister@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9185, ext. 3492