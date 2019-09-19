Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Ahoy, maties!

Arrr... In case ye haven’t guessed, today be National Talk Like a Pirate Day.

So dig up yer tricorn hat, put a parrot on yer shoulder ‘n get ready to party like a pirate. Here are six swashbuckling ways to celebrate the holiday in the Abingtons:

1. Go on a treasure hunt. See what sorts of treasures you and your family or friends can find at an area park such as Hillside Park or the Lackawanna State Park. Make up a scavenger hunt list before you leave or simply take a nature walk and see how many species of plants and animals you can find. When you spot something interesting, let your fellow treasure-hunters know by exclaiming, “thar she blows.”

2. Dress like a pirate. If you’re going to talk like one, you might as well take it a step further and dress like one, too. See how people react when you stroll along State Street in Clarks Summit or hop out of your car at a gas pump at Sheetz in South Abington Township. And you can use it as an excuse to get a head start on your Halloween costume.

3. Yo, ho, ho, and a bottle of cider! Stop in at an area farmers stand or market such as Roba Family Farms or Millers Orchards Farm Market for some locally produced apple cider.

4. Commandeer a vessel. If your family owns a boat, take it out on the water for a final journey before season’s end. Or, make origami boats and race them in a local stream such as Leggetts Creek at South Abington Park.

5. Host a pirate movie night. Whether it be one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, a classic such as “Treasure Island” or a children’s cartoon like “The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggie Tales Movie,” National Talk Like a Pirate Day is a great excuse to pop some popcorn and settle in for an on-screen adventure. If you don’t own any pirate movies, check one out from the Abington or Dalton community libraries or find one on a streaming service.

6. Browse buccaneer books. Speaking of libraries, a quick search online at lclshome.org reveals a ship load of pirate books, both for children and adults. Check out some fun fiction and/or interesting research material about real-life pirates and privateers.



But however ye choose to celebrate the day, be sure to do it in the language of the seven seas, lest ye be forced to walk the plank.



Savvy?

