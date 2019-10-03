Article Tools Font size – + Share This



In the beginning of my favorite Disney Pixar movie, “Ratatouille,” one of the characters, Chef Gusteau delivers an inspiring speech about the culinary arts.

“How can I describe it?” Gusteau says. “Good food is like music you can taste, color you can smell. There is excellence all around you. You need only to be aware to stop and savor it.”

That also works as a description of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ annual fundraiser, Taste of the Abingtons which was presented Sunday evening at the Ramada in South Abington Township. When I arrived, I sensed excellence was all around me.

Where to start?

A shoulder-to-shoulder sea of people swirled around the room, tasting morsels of food and sipping drinks provided by the more than 25 vendors. Local restaurants, wineries, grocery stores and others offered generous samples of everything from sushi to ice cream.

I started at the table nearest the entrance, where Rotarians were serving Mrs. T’s Pierogies. For the next hour, I zigzagged from table to table, sampling barbecue wing bites from Booyah Burgers & Bites, squash soup from State Street Grill, a pumpkin roll from Weis Markets and porketta from Gerrity’s Supermarkets.

If I had to choose a dish to name “most flavorful,” it would be the Thirteen Olives and Calvey Kitchen collaboration of Caribbean street tacos containing pulled pork, salsa and tomato habanero puree, among other ingredients. And speaking of collaborations, Glenburn Grill & Bakery and Manning Farm Dairy presented an unintended one: the bakery’s apple pie muffins deliciously complimented the farm’s apple pie ice cream.

But the best collaboration was the event itself, a testament to the Abington community. Local businesses donated raffle items, chefs prepared enough food for 300 people, Rotary club members and Boy Scouts from Troop 160 volunteered their time and people packed the venue with their support. People caught up with old friends, made some new ones and came together for one cause: enabling the Rotary club to serve the community.

Yes, guests experienced a delightful taste of the Abingtons.

And the food was good, too.

