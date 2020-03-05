Article Tools Font size – + Share This



When my family moved to this area 24 years ago, some of the first places we explored in the Abingtons were local libraries and parks. I had just turned 8, and back then, a trip to the library was what I looked forward to most every week. Where else could I walk out the door with an armful of children’s books and VHS tapes without having to pay a dime (or without my parents having to pay)?

And I could never get enough of the local parks – especially the ones with blacktop where I could ride my scooter or in-line skates. Our new home was out in the country on a dirt and gravel road – not the best skating terrain – and I missed the smooth sidewalks of the suburban south Jersey neighborhood we left behind.

These days you won’t find me skating at the state park or leaving the library with an armful of Nancy Drew books, but trips to our parks and libraries are still among my favorite outings.

So when I received a phone call from Laura Gardoski at the Abington Community Library, asking if I’d like to be involved in a library program – to take place at a local park – I knew only two answers.

Yes. And yes.

I hope you’ll join me on Saturday, March 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at South Abington Park for the program, “Inspiration from the Winter World.”

The event is inspired by a column which appeared here on Jan. 9. Titled “A January jaunt,” it outlined my recent Sunday afternoon picnic at Hillside Park in 33-degree blustery weather. (If you missed it, you can find it online at bit.ly/2wb9ORJ.)

The library’s description of the event reads, “even during the winter months, it is important to spend time outside in nature to reduce stress, enjoy community and improve your mood. Bring a lunch and your journal if you’d like and be ready to enjoy the outdoors together and have a conversation about creativity, writing and the joy of nature even in cold weather.”

For more information about the program, contact the library at 570-587-3440.

Ironically, it has a snow date: March 28.

You never can be too careful with the weather in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Especially during in-like-a-lion-out-like-a-lamb March. I am hoping, however, for a nice, sunny baby lamb day.

The inspiration comes from a winter world, but this writer still longs for a taste of spring.

Contact the writer:

ebaumeister@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9185, ext. 3492