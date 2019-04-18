Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The arrest, trial, sentencing and execution of a public figure. The disappearance of the corpse of the executed. The release of a notorious criminal. An earthquake. A major holiday. Religious, political and social unrest.

Had newspapers existed at the time of the biblical Easter story, reporters would have had plenty to cover. And editors would have had a hard time deciding which major news stories to place prominently on the front page.

As I wrote here last week, I recently found myself contemplating the biblical Easter story from this perspective and wondering how this portion of the Gospels would read in the style of a modern-day newspaper. So, I took on the task.

“Jerusalem briefs, part one” began with Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem on a young donkey, and left off after his money table-flipping incident in the temple. Today’s part two continues with his arrest:

Jesus arrested

JERUSALEM — Authorities arrested Jesus of Nazareth late last night and as of press time, he was in the custody of Caiaphas, the high priest, according to a temple guard, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. He said Jesus was to be questioned by the Sanhedrin. It is unclear at this time what - if any - charges have been pressed.

The arrest happened in Gethsemane, where the rabbi and some of his disciples were resting at the time, the guard said.

Malchus, one of the high priest’s servants, claims he was injured but immediately and miraculously healed by Jesus during the arrest. Malchus says Simon Peter, one of Jesus’ disciples, struck and cut off his ear with a sword.

“We were all armed with swords and clubs, and we had them (Jesus and his disciples) outnumbered,” Malchus said. “One of the disciples, Judas, was even on our side. It seemed like Jesus was going to surrender peacefully, but his men started reaching for their weapons, and all of a sudden, I felt this sharp blow to the side of my head. There was blood everywhere. I looked down and almost passed out. My ear was on the ground.

“But that’s not even the craziest part.”

Malchus tugged on his right ear lobe as he spoke.

“Jesus just reached out and touched my ear, and it was completely healed,” he continued. “I’m still in shock.”

Malchus said he doesn’t know if any charges will be filed for the alleged attack.

Once Jesus was arrested, everyone who was with him scattered and there was no more trouble, according to the anonymous guard, who also confirmed Malchus’ story.

Controversy surrounds three-man crucifixion

JERUSALEM -- Yesterday’s scene at Golgotha was not for the faint of heart.

Blood flowed like a river, covering the ground and the garments of anyone who wasn’t careful enough to stay out of the way, as the Roman soldiers conducted the crucifixion. Men’s angry shouts and women’s anguished cries drowned out the labored breathing of the three dying men, one of whom was the rabbi Jesus of Nazareth.

The rabbi, along with thieves, Dismas and Gestas, was beaten, flogged, subjected to various other forms of torture and humiliation and nailed to a cross at the top of the hill.

After his arrest two nights ago, the controversial rabbi was brought before the high priest and the Sanhedrin for extensive questioning.

But Jesus didn’t say much during the unofficial trial, which was held at night. A long lineup of witnesses did the majority of the talking, and most of their testimonies contradict each other. In the end, it was Jesus’ answer to one simple question from Caiaphas that sealed his fate.

“Are you the Messiah, the Son of God?” the high priest asked.

“Yes, it is as you say,” Jesus answered.

With that, Caiaphas and the Sanhedrin charged Jesus with blasphemy and deemed him worthy of death. Since they cannot legally convene a session at night, however, the Sanhedrin held a special meeting at daybreak to deliver the official death sentence.

They then turned the prisoner over to Gov. Pilate, who questioned him some more.

Then, at the urging of the crowds of people, the governor ordered Jesus to be flogged and handed over for crucifixion.

“I wash my hands of this,” Pilate said in an official statement to the press. “I offered the crowd an out. It is my tradition to release one prisoner of the people’s choosing during Passover, and I gave them the choice between Jesus and the notorious criminal, Barabbas. They chose Barabbas. There was nothing left for me to do.

“Jesus’ blood is on their hands, not mine.”

Body of crucified rabbi disappears

JERUSALEM -- After three days in a sealed and guarded tomb, the body of the crucified rabbi, Jesus of Nazareth was discovered missing yesterday morning.

Some people speculate the corpse was stolen. But others subscribe to a more radical theory that Jesus was resurrected from the dead.

Peter, one of the rabbi’s disciples, said he doesn’t know what to make of the disappearance.

“The women came over this morning babbling something about an angel and Jesus rising from the dead, but I didn’t believe them,” Peter said, on his way back to town after investigating the empty tomb. “But now … Well, I don’t know what to believe.”

The guards, on the other hand, accuse Peter and the other disciples of stealing the body in the middle of the night to stage a resurrection.

“We knew this would happen,” said Annas, one of the chief priests. “Many people heard Jesus say while he was alive that he would rise from the dead, and we were afraid someone would try and pull a stunt like this. That’s why we requested a guard for the tomb, but I guess we should have requested more men.”

Meanwhile, two women are circulating a different story around the city.

“We saw him with our own eyes,” said Mary Magdalene, with tears and a smile.

She said she visited the tomb with her friend, also named Mary.

“We went to the tomb to anoint the body with spices, but he was gone. Then the ground shook and an angel appeared and told us Jesus was alive.”

The other Mary nodded with enthusiasm, as her friend shared the account.

“Yes,” she agreed. “We were so happy and excited, we ran back to tell the others. But on our way in to town, we saw him - we saw Jesus alive.”

She paused in emotional silence, before adding, “He is risen.”