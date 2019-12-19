Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Empress Elisabeth of Austria, American frontiersman Kit Carson, fashion designer Kate Spade and singer-songwriter Ricky Martin all have at least one thing in common with my mom, Dawn Baumeister.

They were all born on Christmas Eve.

I feel sorry for people with birthdays on or near major holidays – especially Christmas – because they usually get short-changed on presents. Which is why I try to make Mom’s birthday extra special.

Granted, she deserves 365 extra-special days. Most moms do.

My dad, Ed Baumeister also has a holiday birthday. Born on Nov. 22, he sometimes ends up sharing his with Thanksgiving. And Grandma Ida, who I wrote about a few weeks ago, was born on April 22. In her lifetime, she shared three birthdays with Easter Sunday.

Neither my brother, Eddie nor I was born on or near a major holiday, but we make up for it with birthdays a day apart from each other on Aug. 18 and 19. One might think we’d get short-changed on presents like Christmas babies do, but it actually worked in our favor as kids. We usually had joint birthday parties when we invited his friends and mine. Most of the guests brought a gift for each of us, which meant almost double the presents.

But back to Mom.

In addition to a Dec. 24 birthday, here’s some other things she shares with the famous people mentioned earlier:

Empress Elisabeth of Austria: “After her marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph I, she gained the reputation of being a brilliant diplomat who was instrumental in unifying Austria and Hungary,” according to her biography on thefamouspeople.com. “She was different from other royals owing to her interest in spending time with common folks over aristocrats. She was extremely popular in Hungary and was adored by the masses.”

My mom, too, prefers spending time with “common folk.” She is an expert at befriending the friendless, seeking ways to help the helpless and finding the best in a person even when he or she can’t see it himself or herself.



I’ve never known her to make an acquaintance solely based on what that person can do for her. Rather, she begins many friendships based on what she has to offer that person. And in doing so, she reaps many unexpected benefits.

American frontiersman Kit Carson: I didn’t expect to find any similarities. But I found two. The first is of a sad nature.



“His father died when Kit was a young boy, and his mother struggled to single handedly raise the children on her own,” according to thefamouspeople.com.



My mom, too, lost her father at a young age.



Perhaps that deep grief and tragedy of her youth is one thing that grew her into such a compassionate woman and the best mom a girl could dream of.

“Over a period of time, Carson became a very popular mountain man and was idealized as a folk hero for his adventures,” reads the online bio. “Over the course of his very interesting life, Carson had also worked as a wilderness guide, Indian agent and American Army officer.”



While “adventurous” isn’t always a word I would use to describe my mom, and she (thankfully) is not the “mountain man” type, she does possess a love and appreciation for nature, which she passed along to me.

Fashion designer Kate Spade: I didn’t have to research this one. The similarity was obvious in one word: Creativity.

Although she may disagree, my mom is one of the most creative people I know. She doesn’t design purses, but she’s a writer and a poet. She has sewing and knitting skills. She made all of the cakes for those joint birthday parties my brother and I shared. She made many of our Halloween costumes when Eddie and I were kids. And when anyone in the house has any kind of problem, she puts her creativity to work to come up with a solution.

Singer-songwriter Ricky Martin: This certainly isn’t someone I’d normally think to compare with my mother. But they do have one thing in common besides their Christmas Eve birthday: they’re both superstars.



Ricky Martin may have more fans, but I’d argue that Mom has bigger fans – namely Dad, Eddie and I. Ever since we were little kids, my brother and I have called her “the best mom in the whole entire universe and way, way, way beyond.”



Because to us, she is.



Happy birthday, Mom.

