It’s so bad for you.

But it’s so good.

There’s just something about fair food that screams summer. Especially in a small town such as Dalton, where the annual fire company carnival channels the three main fair food groups: sugar, grease and salt.

At last year’s carnival, I was pleasantly surprised to find the Boy Scout Troop 175 stand offering chicken spiedies, an upstate New York original that’s been spreading into northeast Pennsylvania. But I was disappointed on Tuesday to learn this year’s menu was void of the delicacy.

Instead, the group helped me get over my disappointment with an offer of meatball hoagies.

But more on that in a bit.

After last year’s regret of only making it to a couple of the Dalton carnival’s food stands, I resolved to do what any fair food enthusiast would: blow almost an entire month’s eating out budget over the span of the five-day event. And to remember the best selections for next year, I kept an account. I give you the diary of a fair foodie:

Day one.

The photo of the meatball hoagie on the sign outside the Boy Scouts’ booth teased me as I sat down with my roast beef sandwich from the fire company’s stand. I wondered if I’d been too hasty in my meal choice.

But only for a moment.

The first bite of roast beef obliterated all doubt; I’d made the right decision.

Cooked to perfection with just the right amount of flavor, it beckoned a second bite.

And third.

I looked down at my empty plate in a daze, realizing I probably shouldn’t have so quickly scarfed down the sandwich. Note to self: take time to chew my meatball hoagie tomorrow.

Day two.

My stomach protested as I drove home from the carnival. I should’ve eaten the meatball hoagie or the fried Oreos. Not both.

Hindsight.

“But it was worth it,” I told myself, remembering the savory sauce that covered the four meatballs wedged inside the fresh roll. And the powdered sugar that covered the six fried dough-encased cookies that melted in my mouth.

Nevertheless, tomorrow I better make one selection and call it a night.

Especially if it’s as hardy as that hoagie was.

Day three.

About halfway through my taco salad, I remembered once again the need to chew my food, and I slowed down.

I’d been hesitant to order it at first, because I’m picky when it comes to tacos. I don’t like them bland, but I don’t like them too spicy, either.

This one attained the perfect middle ground. And it had just the right amount of each ingredient, from the lettuce base to the generous dab of sour cream on top.

After savoring the last morsel, I sat trying to talk myself out of dessert.

“Remember how you felt after eating too much last night,” I silently admonished.

But it didn’t work.

“Some fried dough sprinkled with cinnamon sugar would be perfect to top off the taco salad,” I countered.

One Lions club pizza frita later, I left the carnival, satisfied.

Day four.

Tonight’s dinner decision was the hardest of the whole week. I knew some last-minute Saturday road trip plans would keep me away from the final day of festivities, making this my last meal of this year’s carnival. And I wasn’t even close to having tried everything.

In the end, it was a toss-up between the cheesesteaks and the quesadillas. The quandary was diminished only in that both were offered at the same stand. Even as I stood in line, I wrestled over the choice. Both looked delicious.

I ordered a chicken quesadilla with the works, which turned out to be an excellent choice (although I’m sure a cheesesteak would’ve been as well).

As I drove off the carnival grounds and headed toward home later in the evening, I could still smell the funnel cake and popcorn, even a half-mile down the road. This was my imagination, of course, but it made me want to turn around and go back for more.

I didn’t do that, but I did promise myself something for next year.

Seconds.