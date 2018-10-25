Article Tools Font size – + Share This



It’s one of the most difficult decisions a kid has to make. It’s right up there with choosing a flavor at the ice cream shop, deciding what book to write a report about for school or what experiment to test for a science fair. Picking a Halloween costume can be downright daunting.

I’d almost forgotten the struggle, until Sunday afternoon. Shortly after I signed up to decorate my car for the trunk-or-treat event coming up at my church the challenge came back to me.

“What theme should I use?” I wondered. “Doctor Who? Universal monsters? Veggie Tales? And do I need to wear a costume?”

Questions and ideas swirled in my head.

“Maybe I should just get some pumpkins and a couple cute scarecrows and stick them in the trunk,” I thought.

I opened the Pinterest app on my phone and searched “trunk-or-treat.”

That made matters worse.

Who knew there were so many ways to decorate the trunk of a car? You can turn that tiny space into a pirate ship, make it look like the Candy Land board game or give it eyes and teeth. You can even dig your old stuffed animals out of your closet and transform your vehicle into Noah’s ark. The possibilities are endless.

So how does one decide?

When I was a kid, this process was like spinning a roulette wheel. I’d keep changing my mind until the wheel stopped turning and time was up to start putting the outfit together.

My favorite was the medieval minstrel costume my mom helped me make. That same year, my brother went trick-or-treating as the headless horseman. Mom made that costume, too.

I’ve always preferred homemade costumes to store-bought ones, because they are unique and (usually) more creative.

Plus, you don’t have to stand in the Halloween isle at Walmart playing “Eeny meeny miny moe” while other customers squeeze around you.

I decided (at least for now) on a Doctor Who theme for my trunk-or-treat masterpiece (or disaster, depending on how this goes).

Nowadays when kids can’t decide what to wear trick-or-treating (or trunk-or-treating), they go for a combination of two or more characters. Can’t choose between a zombie and a pirate? Congratulations. You’re a zombie pirate.

This can be taken to an extreme.

Just ask the parent of a Halloween ghost zombie pirate superhero princess.

Local trunk-or-treats

Looking for a local trunk-or-treat event? Here are some happening in the Abingtons:

Saturday, Oct. 27:

■ 5-8 p.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green.

Tuesday, Oct. 30:

■ 6-8 p.m. at Evangelical Free Bible Church, 431 Carbondale Road, Clarks Summit.

Wednesday, Oct. 31:

■ 6:30 p.m. at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road Clarks Green.

■ 6:30-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Our Lady of Peace School, 410 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green.

■6:30-8 p.m. at Summit Baptist Bible Church, 232 Noble Road, Clarks Summit.

Happy trunk-or-treating.