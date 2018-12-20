Article Tools Font size – + Share This



I bet you can guess one of my favorite Christmas films with just a two-word hint:

“Hockey stick.”

This famous line from the classic television special “It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown,” gets me every time. It doesn’t matter that I know it’s coming. I can’t help but laugh out loud when poor Sally messes up her line in the Christmas pageant.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is another of my favorites. This episode captures the essence of the holiday better than any cheesy Hallmark movie (sorry Hallmark fans) or full-length Christmas feature ever could.

When Charlie Brown, exasperated by his friends’ embrace of the commercialistic Christmas spirit, asks, “Can’t anyone tell me what Christmas is all about?” and Linus steps out on the stage, what follows is a reminder I think we all need to hear.

At least I do.

As I wrote here last week, I recently found myself longing for a new perspective of the biblical Christmas story. I’ve heard it so many times - whether in church, my family’s living room or on television - I sometimes gloss over it.

I wondered how it would read if written in the style and modern-day language of newspaper articles. So I decided to find out.

The retelling began in last week’s column with Zechariah the priest and the strange circumstances surrounding the birth of his son, who later became known as John the Baptist. It left off with the fateful decree from Caesar Augustus.

As promised, I give you Bethlehem briefs, part II:

The Wise One:

An advice column

Dear Wise One, I am broken-hearted and confused. My parents forbade me to associate with my best friend since childhood. It is so unfair and I don’t know what to do. My friend is unmarried and pregnant. She claims to be a virgin and no one believes her. The thing is, she’s never lied to me before. I want to believe her when she says she’s done nothing wrong, but I’m not even allowed to give her a chance to tell me her side of the story. My father says I must shun her. But how can I shun my best friend? We all expected her fianc é to break off the engagement when he found out, but he didn’t. They still plan to go ahead with the marriage. I’m thinking about sneaking away to go talk to her, but I’m scared about what will happen if I get caught. What should I do? -Confused Friend

Dear Confused Friend,

I’m sorry to tell you this, but you need to accept it. Your friend is a harlot.

You say she is pregnant but claims to be a virgin. If you don’t know how this works, you need to ask someone to explain it.

You say she is your friend, but friends don’t lie to each other.

Do not sneak away to visit her. Do you want your reputation to be spoiled along with hers?

It’s time to let go.

—The Wise One

Census fills roads

with travelers

NAZARETH — Ever since the decree was issued by Cesar Augustus requiring everyone in the empire to register in their hometowns, area roads have been clogged with travelers.

For some people, this journey is a long one.

“We have a long, hard road ahead of us, but the Lord is with us,” said one traveler, Joseph, as he set out yesterday toward Bethlehem with a pregnant woman by his side. “We hope to stay with some distant relatives when we get there, and we can only pray the baby will wait until we arrive.”

Most people are traveling in groups, for safety.

“Why does Caesar have to make us go through this? He’s a horrible ruler, if you ask me,” said another traveler, who declined to give his name for fear of retribution. “Who knows what’s waiting out there? Wild animals, robbers … Anyone who travels alone will be lucky to make it to his destination in one piece.”

The census is being conducted for tax purposes. Anyone with questions should consult their local tax collector.

Shepherds share angelic encounter

BETHLEHEM — A group of shepherds caused quite a stir last night among the local townsfolk, knocking on doors and waking people up in search of a baby.

“They had some wild tale of a bunch of angels appearing to them in a field,” said Simon, a resident near the edge of town. “They asked if we had a baby here, and when I told them no, they left.”

Jonathan, another resident, said he stopped the group from entering his home.

“When they heard my baby crying, they tried to come in, but I wouldn’t let them,” he said. “I told them to go back to their sheep.”

Most of the men did eventually return to their flock, but not until finding what they were looking for, according to Matthias, one shepherd who stayed behind.

“It was amazing,” he said. “We were watching the sheep – just like any other night – and all of a sudden, an angel appeared and there was this bright light. I can only describe it as the glory of God.

“I was terrified, but the angel told us not to be afraid – that he brought us good news. I’ll never forget his words as long as I live.

“He said, ‘For unto you is born this day in the city of David (that’s Bethlehem, of course) a savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.’”

He added more angels appeared, all of them praising God.

“After they left, we all hurried into town to look for the baby, and we found him, just as the angel said.”

The shepherd paused, a look of wonder on his face, before repeating, “It was amazing.”

Birth announcement

Joseph the carpenter and his wife Mary announce the birth of their son, Jesus. Born in a stable in Bethlehem, he was circumcised on the eighth day, according to custom. As the couple’s first-born child, he was brought to Jerusalem and presented to the Lord. A pair of turtledoves was offered as a sacrifice, according to the law of the Lord.

And that, Charlie Brown, is what Christmas is all about.

