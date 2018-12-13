Article Tools Font size – + Share This



A pregnant virgin. A ruler’s decree. Weary travelers. An inn with no room. A stable full of animals. A baby in a manger. Shepherds. Angels. Wise men. A star.

I know the story well. You probably do too.

But lately I’ve wondered if I know it too well.

I’ve heard, read, watched, sung and even acted it out hundreds of times - to the point that when I hear it, I no longer listen to it. I zone out. It becomes routine. Overdone. Stale.

I start to see Joseph, Mary, the shepherds and everyone else in the story as characters instead of people who had thoughts and emotions and lives beyond the small snapshots shown in the gospels.

As I thought about this, I wondered how I might gain a different perspective. I longed to see the story of Christ’s birth in a new light - one that would cause me to pause and ponder.

And then it hit me: I wondered what Luke’s account would look like if written in modern-day language in the form of newspaper articles.

So I took the liberty (a lot of liberties, actually) of writing it in the style of short newspaper articles.

I give you “Bethlehem briefs” (although the prelude takes place in Jerusalem):

Priest becomes mute during incense offering

JERUSALEM — Bystanders are baffled by a local priest’s sudden inability to speak after performing his duties yesterday in the temple.

Zechariah, a priest before God, was chosen via lottery to enter the temple and perform an incense offering. The routine sacrifice didn’t take place as expected.

“I was outside the temple praying with the crowd and Zechariah was taking a long time inside,” said one witness. “When he came out, he was all excited and waving his arms around.”

“It was so weird,” added another witness. “He kept opening his mouth like he was trying to talk, but nothing came out.”

Several other people from the crowd agreed it was nothing like they’d ever seen before.

“He started making signs with his hands, and we realized he had seen a vision,” said a bystander who was at the front of the crowd when the priest exited the temple. “I couldn’t understand everything he was trying to say, but I think it had something to do with a baby. I know he and his wife Elizabeth never had any kids, and now they’re too old. I feel sorry for them.”

At press time, Zechariah could not be reached for comment.

Birth announcement

JERUSALEM — Zechariah and Elizabeth announce the birth of their son, John. Born in Jerusalem, he weighed 7.5 pounds and was 20 inches long.

The child was circumcised on the eighth day, according to custom.

Mute priest regains speech

JERUSALEM — Zechariah was mute for more than nine months.

But yesterday, his voice returned.

When asked how it happened, the priest gave glory to God.

“Bless the Lord!” he said. “He gave us a son, just as the angel Gabriel said he would all those months ago in the temple. And now he has shown mercy to me and restored my voice, which was taken away because of my doubt.”

Zechariah declined to comment further on the matter.

Some people are dismissing the incident as a hoax. Others are not sure what to think. But one thing is certain: the whole town is talking about it.

“I’m freaked out by the whole thing,” said one of Zechariah’s neighbors, trembling at the memory. “I was walking by Zechariah’s home yesterday, when he came out with a big smile on his face.

“I greeted him like I always do, not expecting a verbal response. At first when he greeted me back, I thought I was hearing things. I was so shocked to hear him talk, that I don’t even remember what he said.”

The neighbor added that after he regained composure, he asked Zechariah when he his speech returned.

“He told me it was right after he and Elizabeth named their new son,” he said. “John – the baby – is so cute. I’m happy for them.”

“The child is special, for sure,” said another neighbor. “The hand of the Lord is with little John. I wonder what he’ll be when he grows up?

“One of Elizabeth’s relatives, Mary, was also expecting a child the last time she came to visit. I bet the two youngsters will be good friends.”

Public notice

Caesar Augustus has issued a decree that everyone in the empire must register in a census.

All must register in their hometowns. For more information, visit your local tax collector.

To be continued next week.

